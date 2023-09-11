How to Paint Your Front Door

The front door is one of the first things people see as they enter your home, and it sets expectations…

The front door is one of the first things people see as they enter your home, and it sets expectations about what could be inside. By giving your door a fresh coat of paint, you can instantly transform your home’s appearance and make it look more inviting.

“The home’s front door is more than just an entrance; it’s a statement piece that sets the tone for your entire house, says Nick Lopez, founder of LIME Painting in the Denver metropolitan area. “It’s a budget-friendly way to instantly boost curb appeal and make a house stand out in the neighborhood.”

Here’s what you need to know about front door painting:

— Reasons to paint your front door.

— How to prepare and paint your door.

— How much does it cost to paint your front door?

— Choosing the right color and type of paint.

Reasons to Paint Your Front Door

“Painting your front door is a fabulous way to give your home’s exterior a fresh, eye-catching makeover,” says Elizabeth Vergara, founder and lead designer at Vergara Homes, a luxury design and build firm in New York City. “It’s all about that curb appeal.” Plus, Vergara says, it’s the perfect opportunity to express your style and personal taste while making your home more inviting.

Over the last 30 years, Zonda Media’s Cost vs. Value report has found that exterior projects typically provide a higher return on investment than interior remodels at the time of sale. If the home looks aesthetically pleasing and like it’s well taken care of, buyers enter the home with a more positive view right from the start.

“And let’s not forget the practical side — a fresh coat of paint offers protection from Mother Nature, ensuring your door stays in tip-top shape and even adding a little extra value to your property,” she adds.

Exterior paint provides a moisture barrier and prevents water from seeping into the wood. If you see cracks anywhere in the paint, it’s time to paint your door.

How to Prepare and Paint Your Door

Painting is a fairly easy job, but here are the general steps you need to take.

1. Pick your door paint. You’ll need at least one quart of exterior paint to paint your front door. Choosing the right color and shade can be tricky in the store, but you can get samples to try out before making a commitment. “Purchase small paint samples and apply them to a discreet section of your door,” Lopez suggests. “This allows you to see how the color looks in different lighting conditions before making your final decision.”

2. Gather your materials. Make sure you have your primer, paint and everything else you need to get the job done. You don’t want to run to the store while your front door is off its hinges. “Gather all your supplies, including a screwdriver, sandpaper, paint scraper, painter’s tape, drop cloth, primer, exterior paint, brushes and/or rollers and a paint tray,” Lopez says. You may also need a hammer, wood filler, a putty knife and two sawhorses.

3. Remove the door. Tap the hinge pins loose with a hammer and take the door out of the frame. If your door uses unremovable hinge pins, use a screwdriver or cordless drill to unscrew the hinge from the door casing. Once the door is out, lay it across the sawhorses.

4. Remove all hardware. Remove anything you can, including doorknobs, levers, locks, house numbers and hinges.

5. Clean the door. “Start by giving it a good cleaning to scrub away all the dirt and grime, Vergara says. “Then smooth things out with a bit of sanding and fill in any imperfections.” A clean surface ensures the paint will adhere properly. Once it’s scrubbed, let the door completely dry.

6. Apply painter’s tape. Tape off areas where you don’t want paint, such as glass, or use a layer of liquid mask.

7. Prime. Use a paintbrush and apply primer to one side of the door. Once it dries, flip the door over and paint the other side.

8. Paint the door. Open the paint can and stir the paint. Use your paintbrush to paint the door with a thin coat from the top down. Wait for the paint to dry before applying a second coat. Once it dries, flip the door over and paint the back. “When the paint is slightly wet, remove any painter’s tape to prevent peeling,” Lopez says.

9. Dry and rehang. Wait for the door to dry completely before replacing the hardware and putting the door back in place.

How Much Does it Cost to Paint Your Front Door?

“The cost of painting your front door can vary depending on factors such as the size of the door, the quality of paint you choose and whether you have the necessary tools,” Lopez says. “On average, you can expect to spend between $50 and $100 for this project.”

According to Angi, a home improvement network and information company, purchasing paint and primer by the quart costs between $10 and $30, but the price of tools can add much more to the total. You could spend an additional $100 on supplies like paint brushes, paint rollers, drop cloths, painter’s tape, paint trays, roller covers, gloves, masks and more.

If you choose to hire someone, painters charge $25 to $100 per hour, and it could cost up to $220 to get the job done professionally.

Choosing the Right Color and Type of Paint

“For this type of project at LIME Painting, we recommend our clients opt for a high-quality exterior paint that’s designed to withstand the weather,” Lopez says. His team recommends semi-gloss or satin exterior paint finishes due to their durability and ease of cleaning.

Vergara suggests latex or oil-based paints, but make sure to check your local codes about using an oil-based paint. As far as color goes, Vergara says it comes down to your personal preference. “Make sure it’s a color you see that works well with the exterior finishes (like siding or stucco, etc.),” she adds. “Whatever the color is, it is your chance to shine — pick a hue that speaks to you and complements your home’s vibe.”

Lopez says homeowners should also consider their home style and their surroundings. “For a traditional look, classic colors like red, navy or black work well. Modern homes can benefit from bold, contrasting colors like teal or bright yellow, and neutral tones like gray or beige offer a timeless and versatile option,” he explains.

