How to Cook and Use Quinoa: Recipe and Nutrition Guide

Quinoa has become known as a superfood. It can be found on restaurant menu items throughout the country and in supermarkets and online. This pseudo grain is actually part of the Goosefoot family along with spinach and swiss chard, but it’s nutritionally considered a grain.

But does it really deserve superfood status? Absolutely!

Find out more about quinoa, its health benefits, how to incorporate it into your diet and how to cook it.

What Is Quinoa?

Quinoa was first cultivated about 5,000 years ago at Lake Titicaca, which borders Bolivia and Peru. When the Spaniards encountered the Inca civilization in 1525, quinoa was a well-established crop and sacred to the Incan people and referred to as ‘chisaya mama,’ or mother of all grains. In the early 2000s, quinoa gained popularity in North America as a health food. In 2013, the United Nations declared it the “International Year of Quinoa” in order to “focus world attention on the role that quinoa biodiversity can play, owing to the nutritional value of quinoa, in providing food security and nutrition and in the eradication of poverty.”

Today, quinoa is grown in over 50 countries. Quinoa is not a true cereal grain. Rather, it is one of six pseudo grains, which are nutritionally similar to true grains and are cooked similarly as well.

The protein-rich superfood grows on stalks three to nine feet high. The large seed heads can be various colors including yellow, black, red, purple, orange and green. Quinoa seeds are naturally coated by saponins, which is a protective layer and helps defend against pests. As the saponins are very bitter, the quinoa must be washed before cooking. These days, most quinoa found in stores in washed during the production process, so the saponin layer is removed. It’s recommended to quickly rinse the quinoa before cooking to remove any remaining residue.

Is Quinoa Healthy?

According to the USDA nutrient database, one cup of cooked quinoa provides:

— 222 calories.

— 3.55 grams total fat.

— 0.427 grams saturated fat.

— 8.14 grams protein.

— 39.4 grams total carbohydrates.

— 5.18 grams fiber.

— 1.61 grams sugars.

— 13 mg sodium.

It also an excellent source of magnesium, phosphorus, manganese and folic acid and a good source of copper, protein, fiber, iron, thiamine and vitamin B6.

From a protein standpoint, it’s a complete protein, which means that it offers all nine of the essential amino acid. It is one of the only plant foods that provides this. It is also a gluten-free grain.

Quinoa also has numerous health benefits. The 2020-2025 dietary guidelines for Americans recommend that half your daily grains should be whole grains, including quinoa. Having enough whole grains in your diet can help decrease the risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

In addition, quinoa is a good source of fiber, which can help you feel fuller longer and indirectly aid with weight loss. Fiber can also help prevent or treat constipation and also may help lower the risk of intestinal cancer. Further, fiber can help with heart health, helping to lower blood cholesterol and blood sugar levels, which in turn, helps decrease the risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

How to Incorporate Quinoa Into Your Diet

Quinoa is very versatile can be incorporated in a variety of dishes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. If you’re a quinoa newbie, start by cooking quinoa like white rice but give it a quick rinse through a fine mesh strainer before boiling it. Instead of water, use low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

or stock to give it a flavor boost. Serve plain or mix with white rice to get used to the texture.

Quinoa can also be used raw in protein balls, granola recipes and even in smoothies. It can also be used in place of rice in soups, stews, chili, stir-fries, stuffed pepper, veggie burgers and other recipes.

Quinoa also bakes nicely. You can use it in its whole form, or it can be ground up in a food processor and used as flour. Anywhere you use grains, you can use quinoa.

You can also use quinoa in many breakfast dishes like hot quinoa (in lieu of oats for oatmeal), grits, or you can even add quinoa flour to your morning pancake or waffle batter.

How to Cook Quinoa

When purchasing quinoa, check the label to see if it was pre-rinsed. If it was then still give it a quick rinse through a fine mesh strainer or sieve in order to get rid of any remaining saponin residue. Cook the quinoa stovetop using two parts liquid, which can be water, stock, broth, or milk, and one part quinoa. For example, this would mean 2 cups of liquid per 1 cup of dry quinoa. Cook time is about 15 minutes when it becomes soft and fluffy. The quinoa is ready to eat once the liquid has been absorbed and the quinoa looks like little white rings around a translucent center.

You can also find cooked and frozen quinoa at supermarkets, but it may be pricier. Store in the freezer and then follow the package directions for cooking stovetop or in the microwave.

Below is a recipe using quinoa that is perfect for a novice, or even an experienced cook.

Recipe With Quinoa: Lentil, Vegetable and Quinoa Soup

Serves: 8 servings.

Serving size: 1 container (1½ cups).

Total time: 50 mins; Prep time: 20 mins; Cook time: 30 mins.

Ingredients:

— 2 tablespoons olive oil.

— 1 leek, chopped.

— 2 cloves garlic, minced.

— 2 ribs celery, chopped.

— 2 carrots, chopped.

— 1 yellow squash, chopped (9¼ oz).

— 1 red pepper, chopped.

— 1 (15-ounce) can lentils, drained and rinsed.

— ½ cup dry quinoa.

— ½ teaspoon thyme.

— 3 bay leaves.

— ¼ teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes.

— ¼ teaspoon salt.

— ? teaspoon ground black pepper.

— 1 (29-ounce) can no added salt diced tomatoes, with liquids.

— 4 cups less sodium vegetable broth.

— 2 cups water.

— 2 teaspoons lemon juice.

Directions:

1. In a large soup pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the leek and garlic and cook until softened, 3 minutes. Add the celery, carrots, squash and red pepper and cook until vegetables soften, 6 minutes. Add the lentils, quinoa, thyme, bay leaves, red pepper flakes, salt and ground black pepper and stir to combine. Add the diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, water and lemon juice and bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, until the flavors combine and quinoa is cooked through, 20 minutes.

2. Ladle 1½ cups of the soup into each of six containers. Store in the refrigerator for up to five days or in the freezer for up to two months.

3. Reheat the soup, uncovered, in the microwave on high for 1 ½ to 2 minutes. Allow the soup to cool for two minutes before removing from the microwave. Alternatively, reheat the soup stovetop by bringing to a boil and heating over medium-low heat, about 10 minutes. If frozen, defrost soup overnight in the refrigerator and then heat in either of the two methods described above.

Nutrition info per serving:

Calories: 186.15. Total fat: 4.44 grams Saturated fat: 0.61 grams. Total carbohydrates: 29.02 grams. Sugar: 7.15 grams. Protein: 8.44 grams. Sodium: 168.47 mg.

