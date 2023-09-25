How Much Does a Jacuzzi Bath Remodel Cost?

Jacuzzi-style bathtubs come with many perks when compared to your basic soaking tub model. Their jetted streams are said to…

Jacuzzi-style bathtubs come with many perks when compared to your basic soaking tub model. Their jetted streams are said to help with sore muscles, sleep and even stress relief, and they usually come with more space and comfort too.

Unfortunately, most homes aren’t built with these higher-grade models in place. So, if you want one, you’ll have to take matters into your own hands and install it yourself or, ideally, hire a pro to do it for you.

How much can you expect replacing your old bath with a new, whirlpool tub to cost you? And are there ways to reduce those costs without sacrificing on quality? Here’s what you need to know.

What is a Jacuzzi-Style Bathtub?

Jacuzzi is a trademark for a brand of whirlpool products. The generic terms are whirlpool bath or whirlpool spa. They’re all large containers of hot water that have jets, bubbles and often different colored lights and other accessories. The most popular are air tubs and whirlpool baths. Both bathtubs provide jet massages, but the key difference is how the jets operate. An air tub releases jets of air while a whirlpool shoots jets of water. Air tubs use gentle air jets to create a relaxing massage, while whirlpool baths use high-pressure water jets for a more invigorating massage.

Cost of a Jacuzzi Bath Remodel

Experts say the cost of a Jacuzzi bath remodel can range anywhere from $1,000 on the low end to $15,000 on the high end. According to home improvement platform HomeAdvisor, the average price is $6,500 nationwide, but it can go up to $17,000 on the highest-cost projects.

“All things considered, the cost to replace a traditional bathtub with a new Jacuzzi-like jetted tub can vary widely,” says Leah Tuttleman, an interior designer for Re-Bath, a nationwide bathroom remodeling firm.

Tuttleman is right. Remodeling costs are highly variable and depend on lots of factors including your location and the cost of permits, materials and local labor as well as the hardware you choose and the type and brand of tub you opt for.

“High-end brands with a reputation for durability and luxury features will be on the pricier end,” says Artem Kropovinsky, founder of interior design studio Arsight in New York. “The number of jets, built-in heaters, lighting and advanced controls can also increase the price.”

If your remodel requires demolition work or any plumbing, electrical or structural modifications, this can also add a sizable amount to your final bill. As Kropovinsky explains, “Unlike standard tubs, Jacuzzi tubs might require additional plumbing modifications, impacting the overall cost. Additionally, given their weight — especially when filled — the floor might need reinforcement.”

Keep in mind that there are also post-installation costs to consider. You’ll need to clean and maintain the tub’s jets to ensure proper operation and, since jetted tubs and other advanced features may require additional water, you could see an increase in your utility bills as well.

Reducing the Costs of a Bathtub Remodel

If $6,500 sounds too high for your bathtub remodel, experts say there are many ways you can reduce those costs — starting with your materials.

First, Kropovinsky says, “Opt for a basic model without the bells and whistles. And, if possible, keep existing hardware or faucets to save on new purchases.”

If you do choose to purchase new hardware and faucets, though, shop around.

“Since faucets vary so much in price, the type you choose for your bathtub will have some influence on the final costs,” says Adam Graham, a construction industry analyst at home remodeling platform Fixr.com. “A deck-mounted faucet costs around $100 to $500, whereas as floor-mounted one can cost up to $700.”

You can also opt for a lower-cost tub finish. According to Graham, steel is “the most affordable material,” while copper and ceramic tubs are the priciest.

Shopping around — both for your tub and for any other materials your project might need — can also help, as well as timing your remodel right and watching for sales.

“Look for closeouts and clearance sections on materials and sales on jetted tubs,” Tuttleman says. “Your local jetted tub dealer is likely to have a few models on sale to create space for newer models.”

Finally, be sure to hire a pro. For one, they may have connections that can save you money on materials and hardware. More importantly, they’ll understand local building codes and can help you avoid potential (and costly) mishaps.

“The most important factor is to always go with a licensed contractor that has experience with these sorts of jobs,” says Steve Little, founder of Your Home Improvement Company. “By doing this, you can be assured that they are going to pull all the proper permits that go into a bathroom remodel to ensure your bathroom is brought up to code — in addition to knowing that they won’t cut any corners when doing the work.”

