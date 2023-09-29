How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/29/2023

Wall Street closed out its worst month of the year with more losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Friday after…

Listen now to WTOP News

Wall Street closed out its worst month of the year with more losses.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Friday after an earlier gain withered, and the majority of stocks within the index sank. The Dow fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite edged higher by 0.1%.

Solid gains for stocks during the morning faded as pressure built from within the bond market. After initially easing on encouraging signals about inflation, Treasury yields rose as the day progressed to keep the pressure high on the stock market. Shares of energy producers fell sharply with the price of oil.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.65 points, or 0.3%, to 4,288.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.84 points, or 0.5%, to 33,507.50.

The Nasdaq composite rose 18.05 points, or 0.1%, to 13,219.32

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.21 points, or 0.5% to 1,785.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 32.01 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 456.34 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 7.52 points, or 0.1%

The Russell 2000 is up 8.60 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 448.55 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is up 360.25 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,752.84 points, or 26.3%

The Russell 2000 is up 23.86 points, or 1.4%.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.