How Homeowners Can Channel Their Inner Interior Designer with a Mood Board

When it comes to designing the perfect room, many interior designers say their north star is a mood board —…

When it comes to designing the perfect room, many interior designers say their north star is a mood board — a collection of words, images and objects displayed together in a digital or physical format that allows their clients to visualize how a project will look or feel.

Homeowners working on their own projects will also find mood boards incredibly helpful. Interior designer Nadia Watts calls mood boards the modern equivalent of brainstorming but with a visual component that allows for inspiration and collaboration.

“A successful mood board is streamlined yet presents a vision and possibilities,” says Carol Kurth, principal of Carol Kurth Architecture + Interiors in Bedford, New York.

“As a vehicle to bring ideas to life and communicate a holistic design vision to a client, a mood board is an integral tool to illustrate a cohesive approach to a project — from macro to micro,” Kurth says. “An inspirational mood board enables the visual and tactile experiences to take shape. It’s how the thread of design begins.”

[READ: The Best Free Interior Design Apps.]

What is a Mood Board?

A mood board, also called an inspiration board, is a curated collage of ideas that are commonly used in fields like interior design, fashion and graphic design, according to multinational graphic design platform Canva. It’s a visual tool that helps you communicate your design concepts and ideas. Mood boards allow you to collect thoughts, ideas, color schemes and moods in one place.

Karen Herold, founder and creative director for Studio K in Chicago, sees mood boards as a reference point or north star that creates clarity in design and eliminates confusion.

“We use them to create an overall feeling of a space that we are looking to design in order to convey our concept and to gauge the taste of our clients,” Herold says. “These images can be really literal, showing existing spaces that we like to resemble or be more abstract, focusing more on a vibe or an overall mood — hence the name.”

For Herold, mood boards are both physical manifestations of her ideas as well as digital renderings she can share with clients.

“These days, we mostly use Pinterest and Mural to collect, edit and produce these boards. It has saved us many hours — and trees — not to have to print and cut out each individual image,” Herold says. “For my personal use, I still do it the old-school way. I have a collection of images on a wall next to my desk that inspire me every day.”

[What’s Your Home Decorating Style? How to Find It and Use It]

How to Create a Mood Board

Start with a look around the room you want to decorate and what you want to see there, says Kristina Phillips, owner of Kristina Phillips Interior Design in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

“I do a deep dive into what colors, textures, finishes and patterns my client likes, along with equally important input as to what they don’t like,” Phillips says. “I also determine the intended mood of the room — do they want warm and welcoming versus modern and clean? Or perhaps a blend of both. Often times, clients say one thing but mean another, so mood boards help clients visualize and understand how each room will look and connect to other spaces.”

Digital mood boards can be created with design software, such as Adobe Creative Cloud Express and Figma, or online via sites such as Pinterest.

The base of a physical mood board can be a foam board, cardboard, paper or corkboard. Mood boards can be decorated with string, stickers, decorative tape or ribbon, magazine pictures, original art, original pictures, fabrics as well as any other decoration that inspires the creator.

A mood board can start with a single inspiring image or piece of beloved furniture, says Shivani Vyas, an interior designer and owner of Studio Vyas in Macon, Georgia. To borrow a phrase from uber-organizer Marie Kondo, your mood board should spark joy, Vyas says.

“Sometimes, just picking one heirloom piece important to you or a scene that brings you joy can set the stage for the entire design,” Vyas says. “It’s important to make the mood board about you and your taste versus simply copying someone’s design from Pinterest or what’s trending.”

She recommends homeowners start with a single mood board per room or space to keep everything simple and organized.

“In this visual, I include some of my client’s inspirational images, case goods, upholstered furniture, fixture or finish selections and accessories,” Vyas says. “I’ll also add a starting color palette and label the mood board with its corresponding space.”

Vyas says the key to a strong mood board is its layout. That means making sure each image represents what you want in the room, that it is organized and the items are in balance. She recommends homeowners start with a program like Canva, which has mood board templates that serve as starting points.

From there, the sky’s the limit, Vyas says. Approach designing a mood board like how you dress or selecting the kind of pen you like to use — it’s inherently personal.

“Some mood boards have minimal imagery and more white space while others are packed with imagery from corner to corner. Some mood boards include text and arrows while others do not have any text at all,” Vyas says. “How you design your mood board should also be dependent on your preferences — do you prefer a neat grid of images or do you like a more fluid design where pieces are arranged in proximity to their real-life placement?”

[How to Use Vintage Elements In Your Home]

Experiment with Your Mood Board

The important thing to remember is just start — mood boards are like a sandbox where there are no strict rules, says Watts, owner and founder of Nadia Watts Interior Design in Denver, Colorado. Watts uses Canva, Adobe Photoshop, PowerPoint or Photo Collage to create her client and personal mood boards.

“Simply cut and paste or save images to a file and import them into whatever program (you) are using,” Watts says. “Mood boards don’t have to be perfectly laid out or put together. The goal is to see the materials and design choices together in one place. During our in-person meetings, we always have samples of the materials present for the clients to touch and hold.”

Above all, play with your ideas and have a good time as you experiment with what a room can be, says Kathy Kuo, founder and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home in New York City. She says the best mood boards set an emotional tone for a project while also serving as a jumping-off point for décor, color and style.

“I always love working with a mood board in my interior design projects because, honestly, it’s as fun to work on as it is helpful to the overall success of the project,” Kuo says. “I find it helpful to collaborate with clients during the mood board process because it’s a great way to get a sense of points of inspiration and goals for the overall aesthetic feeling the client is aiming for without overwhelming them with formal jargon.”

More from U.S. News

How to Create a Reading Nook

Home Improvement Contractor Scams: The Red Flags to Watch for

11 Home Landscaping Rules You Should Never Break

How Homeowners Can Channel Their Inner Interior Designer with a Mood Board originally appeared on usnews.com