H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $37.6 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $900.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $954.8 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FUL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.