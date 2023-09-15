Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

TULSA MASSACRE-MASS GRAVES

OKLAHOMA CITY — Archaeologists have exhumed the remains of one person and plan to exhume a second in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Thursday that the remains are among 22 found in Oaklawn Cemetery, but are the only ones that were found in simple, wooden caskets that were described in accounts of burials at the time. Previous excavations have revealed 66 sets of remains with about two dozen sent for further forensic testing in an effort to identify them. None of the remains of the massacre that left an estimated 75 to 300 Black people dead have been confirmed as victims of the violence. By Ken Miller. SENT: 480 words, photos.

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE-LAWSUIT

A prospective student’s lawsuit alleges that a Virginia Military Institute cadet sexually assaulted her during an overnight open house. The Roanoke Times reports that the suit filed in U.S. District Court states that the woman, then a high school student, was assigned a cadet host with whom she shared a room and the assault allegedly happened early on Sept. 18, 2021. Her parents were later told that the claims were deemed unfounded, but no further information was shared. The suit alleges VMI violated Title IX, which prohibits sexual discrimination against public schools’ students, prospective students and employees, and seeks for an injunction requiring VMI to abide by all Title IX requirements. A VMI spokeswoman declined to comment. SENT: 420 words.

AFGHAN BABY-SECRET DOCUMENTS

The U.S. government has warned a Virginia judge that an American Marine’s adoption of an Afghan war orphan was flawed and could be seen as international child abduction. That is from secret court records reviewed by The Associated Press. The federal documents, submitted in state court in Fluvanna County, Virginia, argue that failing to return the child, now 4, to her Afghan relatives in the U.S., threatens international security pacts and might be used as propaganda by Islamic extremists — potentially endangering U.S soldiers overseas. By Martha Mendoza, Claire Galofaro and Juliet Linderman. SENT: 1,350 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-YOUNG VOTERS

HAMPTON, Va. — Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to win over young voters before next year’s presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris began her cross-country college tour at Hampton University on Thursday. Former President Donald Trump visited Iowa State University last weekend. In a close campaign, getting young people off the sidelines could make the difference between victory and defeat. Biden won the majority of young voters in 2020 but his support among the same age group is lagging. Harris said every generation must fight for their rights and their freedoms, and the 2024 election is no exception. By Chris Megerian, Michelle L. Price and Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s superintendent of schools is withdrawing his request for a second term “to pursue other opportunities.” Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury and the state school board made the announcement Friday in a joint statement. Choudhury’s contract expires in June 2024, and he had faced mounting scrutiny over his management style. The board says it intends to present plans for transition and a national search by its upcoming Sept. 26 meeting. Choudhury became superintendent in July 2021 as the state was in the initial stages of implementing a sweeping reform measure to invest billions of dollars in education over a decade. By Brian Witte. SENT: 360 words.

