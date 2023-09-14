Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

UNIVERSITY-FATAL SHOOTING-DOUBLE EXPOSURE

Two shootings three decades apart at the University of North Carolina show how much has changed. Some alumni who remember a deadly shooting in 1995 now have children enrolled at their alma mater in Chapel Hill, where an associate professor was shot to death Aug. 28. One graduate who covered the earlier shooting for the school newspaper is now a journalism professor who kept his students safe during last month’s lockdown. In some ways, the era of campus shootings has come full circle though there have been vast changes in the way information spreads. By Holly Ramer. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ABORTION-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Abortion providers in South Carolina want to lengthen the narrow window when they can legally terminate a pregnancy under a strict new ban. The conservative state’s all-male Supreme Court last month upheld a so-called “fetal heartbeat” law commonly understood to restrict access after about six weeks of pregnancy. But the court noted that the Legislature’s medical definitions gave unclear directions to doctors determining when they can provide an abortion. In a complaint filed Thursday, Planned Parenthood lawyers wrote that the ban should be interpreted to take effect around nine weeks under the statute’s language. They say that’s when most of the main pieces of the heart have developed. By James Pollard. SENT: 530 words, photo.

MURDAUGH-FINANCIAL-CRIMES

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has appeared publicly for the first time since a murder trial where he was found guilty of fatally shooting his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was wearing an orange jumpsuit as he entered state court Thursday for a hearing on charges alleging he committed financial crimes. Lawyers agree that some of the 101 charges brought against Murdaugh will be heard at a trial beginning the week of Nov. 27. A federal hearing over similar charges is scheduled next Thursday in Charleston. Murdaugh’s attorney has tried to get the state trial paused until the federal case and others play out. By James Pollard. SENT: 660 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA MANHUNT

EWING, Va. — Authorities say a Tennessee homicide suspect who fled into the Virginia woods has hitched a ride back to Tennessee. Gary Parsons is the sheriff of Virginia’s Lee County. He said Thursday that authorities spoke to an individual who had given the man a ride to Tennessee’s Union County, which is outside Knoxville. Authorities say Jason Dockery is suspected of fatally shooting a woman Tuesday in Tennessee’s Anderson County, which is also outside of Knoxville. Dockery led police on a car chase that ended in the Appalachian Mountain town of Ewing, Virginia. Dockery then abandoned his car and fled into the woods. SENT: 350 words.

OVERDOSE REVERSAL DAY-APPALACHIA

CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. — An effort to destigmatize the use of overdose reversal drugs that started as a pilot in two West Virginia counties has expanded to all thirteen states in Appalachia this year. The first-ever “Appalachian Save a Life Day” comes Thursday as Narcan can be purchased over the counter for nonprescription use. The nasal spray was approved by federal regulators to appear on drug store shelves earlier this spring. More than 30,000 doses of naxolone, or Narcan, are expected to be distributed throughout 13 states at fast food restaurants, Walmarts, health departments, churches, a farmers market, Family Dollar stores, convenience stores and fire departments. More than 180 counties are participating at more than 300 different sites. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CENSUS SURVEY-COMMUTING

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you think the roads have gotten busier on your morning commute, you’re not alone. The rate of workers driving to their jobs creeped up last year, as did those who carpool to work by car, truck or van. The mean commuting time jumped by almost a minute in 2022 from the previous year, as more businesses ended full-time, remote work. That’s all according to new survey data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau on American life. The American Community Survey covers commuting times internet access, family life, income, education levels, disabilities, military service and employment, among other topics. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 750 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HUNTER BIDEN

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal firearms charges. A federal indictment filed in Delaware says Biden lied about his drug use when he bought a firearm in 2018 while struggling with addiction to crack cocaine. President Joe Biden’s son has also been investigated for his business dealings. The special counsel overseeing the case has indicated tax charges could be filed in Washington or California. Thursday’s indictment comes as congressional Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, in large part over Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Defense attorneys argue part of a plea deal sparing Hunter Biden prosecution on the gun count if he stays out of trouble remains in place. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SOFTBALL FIELD-REMAINS

DOVER, Del. — A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter and dumping her burned remains on a softball field has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Thirty-one-year-old Kristie Haas was sentenced Thursday. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder by abuse or neglect and abuse of a corpse in the death of Emma Grace Cole. Prosecutors say the child endured a life of starvation and torture before she was killed. Haas also pleaded guilty to three counts of endangering the welfare of a child for her mistreatment of Emma’s half-siblings. Haas, who avoided a possible life sentence, told the judge that she was sorry for the hurt she inflicted and the pain that she caused. By Randall Chase. SENT: 750 words.

____

____

