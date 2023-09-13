Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select stories.

NORTH CAROLINA

DISPUTED ELECTION-NORTH CAROLINA

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A former North Carolina congressional candidate whose 2018 race was linked to allegations of absentee ballot fraud that led to a new election is running again for the U.S. House next year. The Rev. Mark Harris announced on Tuesday that he will run for the 8th Congressional District seat. That’s currently held by GOP U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who is running for state attorney general. Harris appeared to have received the most votes in the 2018 general election, but a state board investigation ultimately led to a new election. Charges were filed against several other people but not Harris. On Tuesday, Harris called the matter a “manufactured scandal.” SENT: 430 words, photo.

CAMPUS LOCKDOWN-NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina has given the “all clear” after a campus lockdown over a report of an armed person on campus. The lockdown was in place for more than an hour. Students were told to “go inside now” and avoid windows. Details on what led to the lockdown are unknown. The hospital on campus said that it didn’t know of any injuries related to the lockdown or what caused it. UNC’s media relations department did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment. SENT: 170 words.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA MANHUNT

EWING, Va. — Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect in a remote corner of western Virginia after they say he fled from police in eastern Tennessee. Law enforcement officials on Wednesday called for residents to lock their homes and secure their vehicles. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said in a statement that Jason Dockery is a suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee’s Anderson County, which is northwest of Knoxville. Police began their pursuit of Dockery on Tuesday. Authorities said the pursuit ended in Ewing, Virginia, when Dockery ran into the woods. SENT: 420 words.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

COURT RECORDINGS-BAN LIFTED

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A ban on broadcasting court audio recordings in Maryland will end Jan. 1, after the state’s highest court approved new rules regarding the release of court recordings. The Maryland Supreme Court approved the change during a meeting Tuesday. The Daily Record reports that starting next year, the public will be able to obtain copies of audio recordings and disseminate or broadcast them, though the recordings will first be subject to a redaction process to shield sensitive information. Retired Judge Alan Wilner, who chairs Maryland’s Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure, said the committee aimed to provide public access to audio recordings while also safeguarding vulnerable witnesses and victims of crime. SENT: 270 words.

BALTIMORE-SHOOTING ARREST

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested a fifth teenager in a deadly mass shooting during an annual block party earlier this summer. Detectives believe the 15-year-old opened fire at several people. The teen’s name has not been released because he’s a minor. Details about the allegations against him aren’t available because the court records are sealed. It also isn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Officials say he will be charged with 44 counts that include attempted first-degree murder. Four other teens have already been arrested in the shooting that left two dead and 28 others injured. SENT:350 words, photos.

BOOKS-CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD

NEW YORK — The California professor who testified that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had assaulted her while they were in high school has written a memoir. Christine Blasey’s Ford’s “One Way Back” is scheduled for publication next March. According to St. Martin’s Press, she will share “riveting new details about the lead-up” to her testimony in 2018; “its overwhelming aftermath,” when she allegedly received death threats and was unable to live at her home; and “how people unknown to her around the world restored her faith in humanity.” By Hillel Italie. SENT: 300 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

——————————

AUDIO

____

——————————

