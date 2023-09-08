Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

CHEROKEES-MARIJUANA

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have voted to back the adult recreational use of marijuana on their tribal lands, even as they await the opening of a reservation dispensary for those who need it for medicinal use. Unofficial results show Eastern Band voters agreed Thursday by an over 2-to-1 margin to let the tribal council create a legal system to legalize possession and use of cannabis by adults 21 and older. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m.

XGR-BUDGET CASINOS

RALEIGH, N.C. — Prospects that another expansion of gambling in North Carolina will be included in a state government budget look unclear after House Republicans gauged support in their caucus. House and Senate Republicans are weighing whether that final budget should permit additional commercial casinos to be operated in the state and authorize video gaming terminals. House Speaker Tim Moore told colleagues in an email that there aren’t enough Republicans willing to vote for the budget if it includes gambling. And Senate leader Phil Berger says he believes more gambling won’t be considered in a standalone bill. Final budget votes could come next week. The legislature already approved sports betting this year. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 670 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

GEORGIA ELECTION INDICTMENT

ATLANTA — A special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against a much larger group than prosecutors ultimately charged, including one current and two former U.S. senators. The grand jury report released Friday shows the jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 18 charged along with ex-President Donald Trump. Those not indicted include Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. They haven’t returned messages seeking comment. The release of the identities of people recommended for indictment but not charged is a departure from ordinary grand jury protocol. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 890 words, photos, video, audio

____

VIRGINIA

NATIONAL BOOK AWARDS-RITA DOVE

NEW YORK — Poet Rita Dove is this year’s winner of an honorary National Book Award for “Distinguished Contribution to American Letters,” a lifetime achievement prize previously given to Toni Morrison and Don DeLillo among others. The 71-year-old Dove is known for such collections as “Thomas and Beulah,” while also publishing fiction and drama and working on music with the Oscar-winning composer John Williams. She will be presented her medal at the National Book Award ceremony in November, when prizes for five competitive categories also will be announced. By Hillel Italie. SENT: 730 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MOSBY TRIAL

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s upcoming perjury trial will take place in Greenbelt, Maryland, after a federal judge ruled Friday that extensive media coverage of the case could have created bias among potential jurors in the Baltimore area. By Lea Skene.

CHILDREN FENTANYL-PARENTS CHARGED

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A growing number of parents across the U.S. are being criminally charged with murder or manslaughter after their children die from exposure to fentanyl. Supporters of the ramped-up enforcement say that by now those who use the synthetic opioid know the lethality of the drug and should be treated like drunk drivers who kill people. Critics of the approach say the parents didn’t intend to kill their children but instead made poor choices because of their addictions and are being further punished instead of being offered help. The debate comes as the country battles with how to effectively diminish the use of the highly accessible and extremely deadly drug. By Olga R. Rodriguez. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

SPORTS BETTING-LOCALIZE IT: The AP provides a roadmap for localizing our coverage of state spending on problem gambling as the NFL season kicks off Thursday and Kentucky becomes the latest state to legalize sports betting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

DISBANDING POLICE DEPARTMENTS-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press has found that at least 12 small towns across the U.S. have disbanded their police departments since 2021. America is in the midst of a severe shortage of police officers due to increasing retirements and resignations, and fewer young people entering police work. While larger departments can get by with fewer officers, many small towns — unable to match the pay and incentives offered by bigger places — can’t find qualified candidates for job openings. As a result, towns are increasingly disbanding their departments and turning over policing to their county sheriff, a neighboring town or state police. We list out the towns by state and offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SENIORS AT THE TABLE-LOCALIZE IT: Seniors looking for a remedy to the isolation they felt during the height of the pandemic are forming friendships over lunch as they participate in restaurant programs that offer a healthy meal selection in exchange for a small donation. We offer a sampling of programs in about 20 states, resources on how to find other partnerships near you and other tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BOOK BANS-LIBRARY ASSOCIATION-LOCALIZE IT: A growing wave of libraries are cutting ties with the American Library Association as the professional group stands up for books some conservatives argued children shouldn’t have access to because of their content. A county library in a deeply conservative part of Wyoming led the way and state libraries in Montana, Missouri, Texas and the local library in Midland, Texas, have since followed suit, with possibly more to come. Right-wing lawmakers in at least nine other states — Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wyoming — are demanding their state libraries cut ties with the ALA. The association has long provided guidance to libraries around the country. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ALTERNATIVE POLICING-MENTAL HEALTH-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press has found that 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are experimenting with removing police from certain, non-violent 911 calls and sending behavioral health clinicians. Most programs were launched or expanded in the last few years, riding a groundswell of anger over police killings and nationwide call for reforms. Initiatives in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Columbus, Ohio, and Houston had combined annual budgets topping $123 million as of June. There’s no aggregate, comprehensive data yet on the programs’ effects, and their scope and public reception vary considerably. We list out the 14 cities with links to some of the programs along with resources and ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

Georgia special grand jury recommended charges in election case for Sen. Graham and 2 ex-senators

The operation could start soon to rescue a sick American researcher 3,000 feet into a Turkish cave

The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes

Update your iPhone: Apple just pushed out a significant security update

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.