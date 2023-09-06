Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BARS

RALEIGH, N.C. — Portions of litigation filed by several North Carolina bars and their owners suing for financial damages from COVID-19 restrictions issued by Gov. Roy Cooper that closed or curtailed business can continue forward, a state appeals court panel has ruled. In a 2-1 decision, the Court of Appeals decided on Tuesday that two causes of action stated by the bar owners can’t be blocked under a legal doctrine that exempts state government from most lawsuits. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m.

REDISTRICTING-STATES

Recent court rulings in some southern states could affect the battle for control of Congress in the 2024 election. Courts in Alabama and Florida both ruled recently that maps drawn by Republican-led legislatures didn’t give Black voters sufficient opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. If those rulings hold up on appeals, Democrats could stand to gain seats. Ongoing court battles in Georgia and Louisiana also could benefit Democrats, while Republicans stand to gain from districts that are expected to be redrawn in North Carolina. All told, around a dozen states have ongoing litigation affecting U.S. House districts. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 980 words, photos.

GOOGLE PLAY SETTLEMENT

Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia have reached an agreement in principle with Google to settle a lawsuit filed in 2021 over the tech giant’s alleged monopolistic control of the distribution of apps for the software that runs most of the world’s cellphones. The agreement was cited in a court filing late Tuesday by both sides. Terms were not disclosed. Google still faces several major antitrust lawsuits filed by the Department of Justice and other agencies across the U.S. focused on alleged search-related and advertising market monopolistic behavior. In November, it settled with 40 states over the tracking of user location, paying $391 million. By Frank Bajak. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SOUTH CAROLINA

ALEX MURDAUGH APPEAL-EXPLAINER

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh accused the clerk of court at his double murder trial of suggesting they not trust the defense and are asking for a new trial. Experts say if a further investigation into the allegations corroborates what a few jurors are saying, his conviction should be set aside for a new trial. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING : 700 words by 2 p.m.

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA BUDGET SPECIAL SESSION

RICHMOND, Va. — The politically divided Virginia General Assembly has convened a special session at the Capitol to consider compromise budget legislation that’s six months overdue. A small group of House and Senate negotiators has been leading budget talks since the Legislature’s regular session ended without agreement on adjustments to the two-year state spending plan. They finally reached a compromise, and released full details of the plan over the weekend. The proposal includes about $1 billion in tax reductions, mostly in the form of a one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers. It also boosts spending on public schools and behavioral health. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 340 words, photo.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-NEWPORT NEWS

RICHMOND, Va. — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the bond for the mother of a Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher after she allegedly failed multiple drug tests while awaiting sentencing on felony charges. Deja Taylor pleaded guilty to having a gun while possessing marijuana and to lying on a federal background check form when she purchased the 9mm handgun her son used to shoot teacher Abigail Zwerner at the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in January. The conditions of Taylor’s bond call for her to refrain from unlawful drug use and possession. Taylor’s lawyer told the Virginian-Pilot newspaper Taylor struggles with substance abuse issues. By Denise Lavoie. SENT: 490 words.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HEAT-SCHOOLS

Some school districts in the northern U.S. are cutting classes short as a late summer heat wave hits. By Sophia Tareen. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

EDUCATION-FINANCIAL CLIFF

An unprecedented infusion of aid money the U.S. government provided to schools during the pandemic has begun to dwindle. Some schools already are winding down programming like expanded summer school and after-school tutoring. Some teachers and support staff brought on to help kids through the crisis are being let go. The relief money, totaling roughly $190 billion, was meant to help schools address needs arising from COVID-19, including making up for learning loss during the pandemic. But the latest national data shows large swaths of American students remain behind academically. By Hannah Dellinger and Matt Barnum of Chalkbeat and Collin Binkley of The Associated Press. SENT: 1,090 words, photo.

LOCALIZATION

SPORTS BETTING-LOCALIZE IT: The AP provides a roadmap for localizing our coverage of state spending on problem gambling as the NFL season kicks off Thursday and Kentucky becomes the latest state to legalize sports betting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

DISBANDING POLICE DEPARTMENTS-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press has found that at least 12 small towns across the U.S. have disbanded their police departments since 2021. America is in the midst of a severe shortage of police officers due to increasing retirements and resignations, and fewer young people entering police work. While larger departments can get by with fewer officers, many small towns — unable to match the pay and incentives offered by bigger places — can’t find qualified candidates for job openings. As a result, towns are increasingly disbanding their departments and turning over policing to their county sheriff, a neighboring town or state police. We list out the towns by state and offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SENIORS AT THE TABLE-LOCALIZE IT: Seniors looking for a remedy to the isolation they felt during the height of the pandemic are forming friendships over lunch as they participate in restaurant programs that offer a healthy meal selection in exchange for a small donation. We offer a sampling of programs in about 20 states, resources on how to find other partnerships near you and other tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BOOK BANS-LIBRARY ASSOCIATION-LOCALIZE IT: A growing wave of libraries are cutting ties with the American Library Association as the professional group stands up for books some conservatives argued children shouldn’t have access to because of their content. A county library in a deeply conservative part of Wyoming led the way and state libraries in Montana, Missouri, Texas and the local library in Midland, Texas, have since followed suit, with possibly more to come. Right-wing lawmakers in at least nine other states — Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wyoming — are demanding their state libraries cut ties with the ALA. The association has long provided guidance to libraries around the country. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ALTERNATIVE POLICING-MENTAL HEALTH-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press has found that 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are experimenting with removing police from certain, non-violent 911 calls and sending behavioral health clinicians. Most programs were launched or expanded in the last few years, riding a groundswell of anger over police killings and nationwide call for reforms. Initiatives in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Columbus, Ohio, and Houston had combined annual budgets topping $123 million as of June. There’s no aggregate, comprehensive data yet on the programs’ effects, and their scope and public reception vary considerably. We list out the 14 cities with links to some of the programs along with resources and ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TOP STORIES

THE AP INTERVIEW-HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris says those responsible for the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the U.S. Capitol attack must be held accountable, including Donald Trump. In a Wednesday interview with The Associated Press, Harris said it’s time to “let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may.” Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner. Federal prosecutors have indicted the ex-president for his efforts to cling to power after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, and he has pleaded not guilty. Harris spoke with the AP from Jakarta, Indonesia, where she’s attending a summit of southeast Asian leaders. Harris dismisses concerns about the 80-year-old Biden’s age as he seeks reelection. SENT: 780 words, video, photos, audio.

TEXAS-ATTORNEY GENERAL-IMPEACHMENT — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is again staying away from his impeachment trial that could result in his removal from office over allegations of corruption. Paxton was not in the Texas Senate on Wednesday as one of his former aides testified that he confronted the Republican about why he appeared to keep going out of his way to help one of his donors. Jeff Mateer is one of the deputies who reported Paxton to the FBI, and he’s the first key witness in a trial that could last weeks. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and has called his impeachment politically motivated. SENT: 780 words, video, photos, audio.

EDUCATION-FINANCIAL CLIFF — School systems are already feeling the pain from the end of the federal pandemic aid money. Academic recovery programs are being cut back, but the latest national data shows large swaths of American students remain behind academically compared to where they would have been if not for the pandemic. SENT: 1,090 words, photo.

AUTOS-PRIVACY FAIL — Most major car brands admit they may be selling your personal data — though they are vague on the buyers, and half say they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order. What’s more, nearly all the 25 brands whose privacy notices were scoured by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation give drivers little or no control over the data they collect. Released Wednesday, the study found cars scored worst for privacy among more than a dozen product categories, including fitness trackers and smart speakers, that Mozilla has assessed since 2017. SENT: 900 words, photo.

