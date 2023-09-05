Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR-ELECTION BOARDS

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Republican effort in North Carolina to shift control of the State Board of Elections from the governor to legislators has resurfaced as the House prepared Tuesday to debate a Senate measure that would give lawmakers more authority choosing who administers elections in the state. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 5 p.m.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

MURDAUGH-APPEAL

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attorneys for convicted murder Alex Murdaugh want to call jurors and others back into the courtroom in an effort to get a new trial. They want to find out if the trial court clerk told jurors not to trust him when he testified in his own defense. Murdaugh’s lawyers are accusing Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill of pressuring jurors to come to a quick verdict and having private conversations with the jury foreperson. She also traveled to New York City with three of them for post-verdict interviews. Murdaugh’s lawyers said Tuesday that Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame. Hill didn’t immediately respond. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BOOK BANS-LIBRARY ASSOCIATION

CHEYENNE, Wyo.— More libraries are cutting ties with the American Library Association as the professional group stands up for books some say children shouldn’t have access to because of their content. A local library system in Wyoming was among the first to leave the ALA. The Missouri State Library, Missouri State Library, Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the libraries in Midland, Texas, have followed suit in recent weeks. Lawmakers in at least nine other states demand similar action. ALA officials deny having political agenda, saying parents should simply have the freedom to decide what books their children read. By Mead Gruver. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, audio.

AI CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE IMAGES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The top prosecutors in all 50 states are calling on Congress to study how artificial intelligence can be used to exploit children through pornography, and come up with legislation to further guard against it. In a letter sent Tuesday to Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, the attorneys general urged federal lawmakers to establish a commission to study “the means and methods of AI that can be used to exploit children” and expand existing restrictions on child sexual abuse materials specifically to cover AI-generated images. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson led the effort. The Republican told The Associated Press last week he hoped federal lawmakers would translate his groups’ bipartisan support for legislation on the issue into action. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 730 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

PRISONER-ESCAPE-PENNSYLVANIA

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Authorities have moved and expanded the search area for a convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Philadelphia prison last week. That came after 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante was spotted on a trail camera at one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens. Cavalcante has been spotted five times since he escaped Thursday morning from the Chester State Prison. The most recent sighting came Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where surveillance video captured him walking with a duffel bag, backpack and hooded sweatshirt. That sighting led officials to move the search area farther south after they determined that Cavalcante had likely slipped through the original perimeter, but they said his movements show he’s feeling the pressure of the massive search. SENT: 500 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

IN BRIEF:

— SWIMMER DEATHS-RIP CURRENTS — Strong ocean rip currents along the mid-Atlantic coast created hazardous swimming conditions in the aftermath of two hurricanes. Rip current warnings remained in effect Tuesday from New York to North Carolina.

____

LOCALIZATION

DISBANDING POLICE DEPARTMENTS-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press has found that at least 12 small towns across the U.S. have disbanded their police departments since 2021. America is in the midst of a severe shortage of police officers due to increasing retirements and resignations, and fewer young people entering police work. While larger departments can get by with fewer officers, many small towns — unable to match the pay and incentives offered by bigger places — can’t find qualified candidates for job openings. As a result, towns are increasingly disbanding their departments and turning over policing to their county sheriff, a neighboring town or state police. We list out the towns by state and offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SENIORS AT THE TABLE-LOCALIZE IT: Seniors looking for a remedy to the isolation they felt during the height of the pandemic are forming friendships over lunch as they participate in restaurant programs that offer a healthy meal selection in exchange for a small donation. We offer a sampling of programs in about 20 states, resources on how to find other partnerships near you and other tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BOOK BANS-LIBRARY ASSOCIATION-LOCALIZE IT: A growing wave of libraries are cutting ties with the American Library Association as the professional group stands up for books some conservatives argued children shouldn’t have access to because of their content. A county library in a deeply conservative part of Wyoming led the way and state libraries in Montana, Missouri, Texas and the local library in Midland, Texas, have since followed suit, with possibly more to come. Right-wing lawmakers in at least nine other states — Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wyoming — are demanding their state libraries cut ties with the ALA. The association has long provided guidance to libraries around the country. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ALTERNATIVE POLICING-MENTAL HEALTH-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press has found that 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are experimenting with removing police from certain, non-violent 911 calls and sending behavioral health clinicians. Most programs were launched or expanded in the last few years, riding a groundswell of anger over police killings and nationwide call for reforms. Initiatives in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Columbus, Ohio, and Houston had combined annual budgets topping $123 million as of June. There’s no aggregate, comprehensive data yet on the programs’ effects, and their scope and public reception vary considerably. We list out the 14 cities with links to some of the programs along with resources and ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BROADBAND-AFFORDABILITY-LOCALIZE IT: One of the programs set up to ensure affordable internet for all is set to run out by the middle of 2024. The Affordable Connectivity Program’s primary allocation of $14.2 billion is projected to run out unless Congress takes steps to renew it. That could end access to affordable broadband for the more than 20 million households that use it. It also could hinder the Biden administration’s effort to bring connectivity to the people who need it most. With the clock ticking, the White House and advocacy groups are working to push Congress to extend the program this year. We provide data on how many eligible households are participating at the state- and congressional district-level along with suggested reporting threads and other tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS 2024-EDUCATION-LOCALIZE IT: School board races have become hotly divided, with intense influence from outside groups and polarizing rhetoric, as education has vaulted to center stage in national politics. And in this upcoming November general election, school board races across several key states will be on the ballot. We provide tips for backgrounding candidates and an overview of conservative and progressive groups influencing races, plus ideas for questions to ask candidates that go beyond political talking points. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM-LOCALIZE IT: Across the country, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened after COVID-forced closures. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10% of the 2021-22 school year, making them chronically absent, according to data compiled by Stanford University and The Associated Press. The absences added to the time that students missed during the school closures and pandemic disruptions, and cost them crucial time in classrooms as schools worked to help them recover from massive learning setbacks. We offer data on absenteeism for 40 states and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

Squeezing in one last summer trip over Labor Day weekend? Expect crowded airports and full flights

Biden touts unions, job creation during Philadelphia Labor Day appearance

Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission

A Georgia trial arguing redistricting harmed Black voters could decide control of a US House seat

____

TOP STORIES

CAPITOL RIOT-PROUD BOYS — Former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced for a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop the transfer of power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Tarrio will be the final Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack to receive his punishment. Prosecutors want the 39-year-old Miami resident to get more than three decades in prison when he’s sentenced Tuesday. SENT: 610 words, photos, audio. Developing.

TEXAS-ATTORNEY GENERAL-IMPEACHMENT — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that could lead to his permanent removal from office has got underway. The embattled Republican is in the state Senate on Tuesday to face accusations of bribery and corruption that have shadowed him for years. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race and taking control of the attorney general’s office in 2015. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted. SENT 980 words, video, photos, audio. Developing.

DISBANDING POLICE DEPARTMENTS — America is in the midst of a police officer shortage. Agencies of all sizes are struggling to fill open positions. Many in law enforcement blame on the two-fold morale hit of 2020. First, the coronavirus pandemic. Then criticism of police boiled over after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. Small towns have such a hard time finding qualified candidates for job openings that some are disbanding their departments. Small-town residents from Goodhue, Minnesota, to Lott, Texas say giving up a police force Isn’t that bad. SENT: 980 words, video, photos.

BOOK BANS-LIBRARY ASSOCIATION — More libraries are cutting ties with the American Library Association as the professional group stands up for books some say children shouldn’t have access to because of their content. A local library system in Wyoming was among the first to leave the ALA. The Missouri State Library, Missouri State Library, Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the libraries in Midland, Texas, have followed suit in recent weeks. Lawmakers in at least nine other states demand similar action. ALA officials deny having political agenda, saying parents should simply have the freedom to decide what books their children read. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, audio.

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.