Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

TECH CEO-MURDER SUSPECT

BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last week and a rape and arson days earlier will be held without bail pending trial in those cases. Jason Billingsley is charged with first-degree murder in LaPere’s death. He was released from prison last October after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape because he earned good behavior credits. He is also a suspect in a Sept. 19 rape. Baltimore District Judge Tameika Lunn said she considered Billingsley’s criminal history and the fact that he’s facing multiple violent crime and sexual offense charges. His public defender declined to comment after the hearing. By Lea Skene.

NEWS PRODUCER-CHILD EXPLOITATION

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A former investigative journalist for ABC News was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for possessing and transporting child sexual abuse images. James Gordon Meek, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty in July, admitting in a plea agreement that he used an iPhone to exchange illicit materials during a chat session with two other people, including a video showing the sexual abuse of an infant. UPCOMING: 250 words.

CONGRESS BUDGET GOP EXPLAINER

WASHINGTON — The House is in a familiar position with little time left to prevent a government shutdown: It’s effectively paralyzed as conservatives feud with Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The California congressman has pushed his Republican conference to embrace a short-term spending plan that would include a sweeping Republican proposal for the southern border. But a small group of hard-line conservatives has defied McCarthy’s leadership in a quest to get rid of stopgap funding plans even if it means a government shutdown. The conflict has resulted in a House Republican conference struggling to pass spending legislation just as government funding expires. The deadline is Saturday. By Stephen Groves. SENT: 1,190 words, photos, video, audio.

LOCALIZATION

AUTO-WORKERS-STRIKE-LOCALIZE IT: Auto workers have expanded their strike against major carmakers. The United Auto Workers on Friday walked out of dozens more factories across 20 states. The UAW’s targeted strikes against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford began after the union’s contract with the companies expired at midnight on Sept. 14. We list the city and state of each strike location along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VEHICLES VS. PEDESTRIANS-LOCALIZE IT: Roadway deaths in the U.S. are mounting despite government test data showing vehicles have been getting safer. While the number of all car-related fatalities has trended upward over the last decade, pedestrians and cyclists have seen the sharpest rise: over 60% between 2011 and 2022. We provide links to national and state data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-LOCALIZE IT: The AP offers tips for localizing stories about a federal government shutdown that would occur if Congress fails to pass new spending bills by Sept. 30. Find the latest Localize It guides.

RAILROAD PROJECTS-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced more than $1.4 billion in grants Monday to improve railroad safety and boost capacity across the country. Much of the money for the grants comes from the 2021 infrastructure law. The money will fund 70 projects in 35 states and Washington D.C. We list the projects and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-FOUR-DAYS-WEEK-LOCALIZE IT: Hundreds of school systems around the country have adopted four-day weeks, mostly in rural areas and the western part of the U.S. Districts cite cost savings and advantages for teacher recruitment and retention. But for parents there is the added complication — and cost — of arranging child care for that extra weekday. We list out states with school systems that have adopted the truncated school week and provide tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MEDICAID-DENTAL-LOCALIZE IT: Many states are expanding their Medicaid programs to provide dental care to their poorest residents. We list out the states that have expanded coverage since 2020 and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CENSUS-RACE-ETHNICITY-LOCALIZE IT: The United States had 3.5 million residents who identify as Middle Eastern or North African and Venezuelans were the fastest-growing Hispanic group last decade. That’s according to the 2020 census’ most detailed figures on race and ethnicity released Thursday. We offer tips on how to use the data. Find the latest Localize It guides.

