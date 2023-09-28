Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–HOUSE SPEAKER-NOT RUNNING

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, who confirmed this summer that he wouldn’t seek to lead the chamber after 2024, also said Thursday that he wouldn’t run for reelection to his House seat, either. But the Cleveland County Republican declined to say whether he would seek another public office next year. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 350 words by 3 p.m., photo.

CAR–NASCAR-ALL STAR RACE-NORTH WILKESBORO

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will remain at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024 after this year’s event — the first race for NASCAR there in 27 years — attracted a capacity crowd thrilled to return to stock car roots. State legislators joined NASCAR and track executives on Thursday at the North Carolina Legislative Building for the announcement, which keeps the asphalt oval on the Cup Series schedule for another year. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 550 words by 2 p.m., photo.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ALEX MURDAUGH-MONEY

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh want the federal government to take over whatever is left of the millions of dollars and other assets the convicted murderer stole and earned through his legal work. The assets have been under state control for nearly two years, but Murdaugh’s attorneys say the federal government won’t charge the hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees that the people watching over the state’s work have been paid. The lawyers handlings the assets for the state, who are called receivers, shot back with demands that Murdaugh’s lawyers reveal how much they have been paid. The receivers have already denied a request from Murdaugh’s attorneys for more money. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 650 words, photos.

DEPUTY SHOT-SOUTH CAROLINA

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — Several schools along the South Carolina coast have been closed as authorities search for a man who they say shot two people, including a sheriff’s deputy. Charleston County deputies have been searching for Ernest Robert Burbage III on Johns Island since about noon Wednesday, when they said he fired shots, wounding a person and hitting a car. Authorities say SWAT team member and Charleston County Master Deputy James Gilbreath was shot in the head Wednesday but was conscious and alert. Officials haven’t released the condition of the other person wounded. A high school, middle school and three elementary schools on Johns Island have been closed because of concerns about student safety. SENT: 230 words.

____

VIRGINIA

YOUTUBE-PRANKSTER SHOT

LEESBURG, Va. — A Virginia jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a DoorDash driver charged with shooting a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court earlier this year. Alan Colie of Leesburg is charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Tanner Cook at Dulles Town Center. The shooting set off a panic over fears of an active shooter. Cook runs the “Classified Goons” channel on YouTube and has a history of filming provocative stunts. Video of the shooting shows Cook following Colie and holding a cellphone in front of Colie’s face. Colie says he was acting in self defense. By Matthew Barakat. SENT: 510 words.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

TECH CEO FOUND DEAD

BALTIMORE — Police say a man wanted in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur has been arrested. Acting Baltimore police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference Thursday that police had been searching for Jason Billingsley, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Pava LaPere, since last week as a suspect in a separate rape and arson. Baltimore police found LaPere dead Monday with signs of blunt force trauma in her apartment complex after she was reported missing. The Johns Hopkins University graduate founded the tech startup EcoMap Technologies while she was still a college student. Billingsley was released from prison last October after earning good behavior credits to reduce the time he served for 2013 sexual assault. By Brian Witte and Lea Skene. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NEW LAWS-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gun control laws will take effect in Maryland on Sunday. The laws were approved in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended a requirement to demonstrate a particular need for a license to carry a concealed gun in public. But they are being challenged in federal court. Meanwhile, the state’s statute of limitations for when civil lawsuits for child sexual abuse can be filed against institutions is set to end, and lawsuits are expected to be filed soon. Officials with the Archdiocese of Baltimore have been weighing filing for bankruptcy protection. By Brian Witte. SENT: 680 words, photo.

____

____

____

——————————

——————————

