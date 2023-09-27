Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

REDISTRICTING-EXPLAINER

RALEIGH, N.C. — With a new state budget completed, North Carolina legislators now turn their attention yet again to mapping the state’s congressional and General Assembly districts. The House and Senate redistricting committees scheduled hearings this week — the last one happening Wednesday in Raleigh — to receive public comment about the process of drawing district boundaries that would be used in the 2024 elections and for the remainder of the decade. By Gary Robertson. SENT: 730 words, photo.

NORTH KOREA-PAST ENTRIES

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has expelled a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country in July. Pvt. Travis King’s case comes at a time of high tensions on the Korean Peninsula. King was released to U.S. custody on Wednesday. Other Americans have entered North Korea over the years, including a few U.S. soldiers. Some were motivated by evangelical zeal or simply attracted by the mystery of a severely cloistered police state. Others were detained after entering North Korea as tourists. In one tragic case, it ended in death. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 930 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

SOUTH CAROLINA-MANSLAUGHTER-SENTENCE

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina woman who killed her abuser six years ago with a kitchen knife will remain behind bars. The state parole board rejected early release Wednesday morning for Tiffany Jenae Carroll. The 36-year-old mother is serving a 15-year prison term after pleading guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter for the death of William Jamaal Johnson. The sentencing judge found Carroll had been the victim of domestic violence. Attorneys say her clean prison record and lack of prior violence shows that she should return home to her five children. A board member who voted against granting parole cites the violent nature of her crime and a local police chief’s opposition to her early release. By James Pollard. SENT: 740 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2023-VIRGINIA-ABORTION

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Republicans stepped up their criticism this week of the rhetoric being used by their Democratic opponents in abortion-focused messaging in this year’s critical legislative elections. By Sarah Rankin.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CONGRESS-BUDGET

WASHINGTON — The Senate is marching ahead with a bipartisan approach to prevent a government shutdown, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is back to square one. The Republican speaker laid out his strategy Wednesday behind closed doors. He has asked his hard-right Republicans to do what they have said they would never do: approve their own temporary House measure to keep the government open. A House test vote is set for Friday, one day before the shutdown deadline. The House’s far-right bill slashes federal spending by 8% and toughens border security but has been rejected by Democrats and McCarthy’s right-flank Republicans. The Senate bill would fund the government, adding $6 billion for Ukraine aid and $6 billion for U.S. disaster relief. But McCarthy rejects it. By Lisa Mascaro and Stephen Groves. SENT: 580 words, photo.

____

LOCALIZATION

AUTO-WORKERS-STRIKE-LOCALIZE IT: Auto workers have expanded their strike against major carmakers. The United Auto Workers on Friday walked out of dozens more factories across 20 states. The UAW’s targeted strikes against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford began after the union’s contract with the companies expired at midnight on Sept. 14. We list the city and state of each strike location along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VEHICLES VS. PEDESTRIANS-LOCALIZE IT: Roadway deaths in the U.S. are mounting despite government test data showing vehicles have been getting safer. While the number of all car-related fatalities has trended upward over the last decade, pedestrians and cyclists have seen the sharpest rise: over 60% between 2011 and 2022. We provide links to national and state data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-LOCALIZE IT: The AP offers tips for localizing stories about a federal government shutdown that would occur if Congress fails to pass new spending bills by Sept. 30. Find the latest Localize It guides.

RAILROAD PROJECTS-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced more than $1.4 billion in grants Monday to improve railroad safety and boost capacity across the country. Much of the money for the grants comes from the 2021 infrastructure law. The money will fund 70 projects in 35 states and Washington D.C. We list the projects and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-FOUR-DAYS-WEEK-LOCALIZE IT: Hundreds of school systems around the country have adopted four-day weeks, mostly in rural areas and the western part of the U.S. Districts cite cost savings and advantages for teacher recruitment and retention. But for parents there is the added complication — and cost — of arranging child care for that extra weekday. We list out states with school systems that have adopted the truncated school week and provide tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MEDICAID-DENTAL-LOCALIZE IT: Many states are expanding their Medicaid programs to provide dental care to their poorest residents. We list out the states that have expanded coverage since 2020 and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CENSUS-RACE-ETHNICITY-LOCALIZE IT: The United States had 3.5 million residents who identify as Middle Eastern or North African and Venezuelans were the fastest-growing Hispanic group last decade. That’s according to the 2020 census’ most detailed figures on race and ethnicity released Thursday. We offer tips on how to use the data. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MEDICAID-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: About 500,000 people who lost Medicaid coverage in 30 states are getting their health insurance at least temporarily restored, as states work to fix a computer system glitch that had prevented them from automatically assessing an individual’s eligibility, federal officials said Thursday. We list out the states where this occurred and offer resources for covering the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios

Las Vegas hospitality workers overwhelmingly permit union to call strike against hotels, casinos

Charges dismissed against Philadelphia officer in fatal traffic-stop shooting of Eddie Irizarry

Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. NASA’s Frank Rubio sets US space record

____

——————————

——————————

