Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

— SCENIC OVERLOOK-FATAL FALL — The National Park Service says a South Carolina woman died after falling from a scenic overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina.

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-REPUBLICANS-DEBATE

The field for the second Republican presidential debate will be smaller than the first. The Republican National Committee says seven candidates have qualified for Wednesday night’s debate in California. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson participated in the first debate but didn’t meet the heightened criteria to make the cut this time. Former President Donald Trump will also be missing from the stage and will instead hold events in Michigan. To qualify for the second debate, candidates needed at least 3% support in two national polls or 3% in one national poll as well as two polls from four early-voting states. The White House hopefuls also needed at least 50,000 unique donors. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 930 words, photos.

VIRGINIA

FORD BATTERY PLANT

DETROIT — More money is being pledged in Michigan for the development of a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant after Ford said it would pause construction until it’s sure it can run the factory competitively. Ford announced the delay Monday and is in the midst of national contract talks with the United Auto Workers union, which wants to represent workers at battery factories and win them top wages. On Tuesday, a Michigan economic development board voted to send an additional $65 million to the megasite that will be used for “assistance for site readiness activities,” according to a board memo. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 560 words, photos, audio.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-FEDERAL WORKERS

WASHINGTON — Across the country, federal workers still stung by memories of past government shutdowns are bracing for the possibility of another extended closure. With a Saturday deadline looming for lawmakers to approve more federal spending — a deal that is looking less and less likely — workers are increasingly worried about how they’ll make ends meet. The White House, Democratic lawmakers, and some Republicans warn that a shutdown could devastate people who rely on the government for everyday services while also putting a stop to paychecks for federal workers. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 780 words, photos, video, audio.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HUNTER BIDEN

WASHINGTON — A political adviser to Rudy Giuliani is slamming Hunter Biden’s lawsuit against the former mayor. Hunter Biden sued Giuliani and another attorney on Tuesday, claiming the two wrongly accessed and shared his personal data after obtaining it from the owner of a computer repair shop. Giuliani adviser Ted Goodman says it was false to claim Giuliani manipulated the laptop hard drive, but that he was “not surprised … considering the sordid material and potential evidence of crimes on that thing.” The lawsuit is the latest in a new strategy by Hunter Biden to strike back against Republican allies of Donald Trump who have traded and passed around his private data including purported emails and embarrassing images in their effort to discredit President Joe Biden. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 630 words, photos.

VEHICLES VS. PEDESTRIANS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. __ Government test data shows new passenger vehicles in the U.S. are extremely safe, but roadway deaths are steadily rising. Some of the biggest increases are deaths of pedestrians and cyclists. That surge has coincided with a steep rise in sales of SUVs and pickup trucks. Experts say the height and boxy front ends of many of those vehicles create large blind spots. They also hit pedestrians higher in the body than sedans, meaning hits more often result in serious injury or death. U.S. safety ratings only consider the safety of people inside a vehicle. But a coalition of transportation safety groups wants the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to begin factoring the safety of those outside vehicles into its 5-star safety ratings. By Travis Loller. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

LOCALIZATION

AUDIO

