Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–STATE BUDGET

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly begins on Thursday two days of debate and recorded votes on a final two-year state budget to run state government. Republicans have narrow veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate, but it’s unclear how many Democrats will deliver affirmative votes because enacting the measure will mean the state can expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 650 words by 4 p.m.

TROPICAL WEATHER

MIAMI — A tropical storm warning is in effect from coastal North Carolina to Delaware ahead of a potential tropical cyclone that’s headed toward the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center announced “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen” on Thursday morning. The disturbance was located off the coast of South Carolina and moving north at 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds are at 35 mph. A storm surge watch is also in effect, with storm surges between 2 and 4 feet forecasted. Meanwhile, Hurricane Nigel was still at sea over the Atlantic Ocean. Nigel is centered more than 500 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. The hurricane is moving northeast at 30 mph. SENT: 250 words, photo.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

MURDAUGH-FINANCIAL CRIMES

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has pleaded guilty in federal court to financial crimes. Thursday’s court appearance is the first time the disbarred attorney has admitted responsibility for a crime before a judge. Murdaugh is serving life in prison without parole for killing his wife and son, but he adamantly denied shooting them from the witness stand at his double murder trial. In federal court, Murdaugh pleaded guilty to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering. He will be sentenced at a later date. The federal guilty plea likely locks in years if not decades in prison, even if the double murder conviction is overturned. By James Pollard and Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video, audio.

____

VIRGINIA

SCHOOL SHOOTING-NEWPORT NEWS

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia could be jailed for failing mandatory drug tests. A bail revocation hearing is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Deja Taylor in federal court in Newport News. Taylor’s son used her gun during a shooting in January that seriously wounded teacher Abby Zwerner. Taylor pleaded guilty in June to using marijuana while possessing a gun, which is illegal under federal law. A judge ordered her to take drug tests and receive addiction treatment while she awaits her October sentencing. Taylor tested twice for marijuana and once for cocaine. SENT: 520 words, photo. Will be updated.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH

The Richmond-based Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in two cases involving access to health care for transgender people with state-sponsored insurance in North Carolina and West Virginia. The North Carolina case is a challenge to the state employee health plan’s exclusion of gender-affirming care, while the West Virginia case concerns the state Medicaid program’s exclusion of gender-affirming surgery.

____

LOCALIZATION

CENSUS-SURVEY DATA-LOCALIZE IT

For lovers of facts about life in the United States, it has been like drinking from a firehose in recent days as the U.S. Census Bureau released new, 2022 survey data on income, poverty, health insurance coverage, commuting times, education levels, disabilities and military service, among many other topics. We walk you through the data options and suggest some reporting threads. Find the latest Localize It guides.

OVERDOSE REVERSAL DAY-APPALACHIA-LOCALIZE IT

An effort to destigmatize the use of overdose reversal drugs that started as a pilot in two West Virginia counties has been expanded to all thirteen states in Appalachia this year. The first-ever “Appalachian Save a Life Day” was held Thursday as Narcan can be purchased over the counter for nonprescription use. The nasal spray was approved by federal regulators to appear on drug store shelves earlier this spring. More than 180 counties participated at more than 300 different sites. We offer resources and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

FIREFIGHTERS-CONTAMINATED GEAR-LOCALIZE IT: Firefighters around the country are concerned that gear made with the toxic industrial compound PFAS could be one reason for cancer among their ranks. The chemical, which has been linked to an increased risk of health problems including several types of cancer, is used in protective gear to repel water and other substances when fighting a fire. AP lists states that have taken or are considering legislative action and offers tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

PLANTING-TREES-LOCALIZE IT: Hundreds of communities around the country will share more than $1 billion in federal money to help them plant and maintain trees under a federal program that is intended to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature. We list the total funds received by community organizations in each state and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

DEMOCRACY DAY-LOCALIZE IT: More than 120 newsrooms across the United States will band together Sept. 15, the International Day of Democracy, to collectively report on the ways democracy works — and isn’t working — at the federal and local levels in the U.S. We provide details on the effort, dubbed U.S. Democracy Day, and tell you how to participate. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SPORTS BETTING-LOCALIZE IT: The AP provides a roadmap for localizing our coverage of state spending on problem gambling as the NFL season kicks off Thursday and Kentucky becomes the latest state to legalize sports betting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

——————————

VIDEO

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy returns to Capitol Hill to shore up support for his country

UNCAPTIONED: Biden Administration Announces New-Deal Style American Climate Corps

UAW members rally outside Stellantis’ U.S. headquarters as union prepares to expand its strike

____

AUDIO

Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.

Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike

First private US passenger rail line in 100 years is about to link Miami and Orlando at high speed

‘Game of Thrones’ creator and other authors sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for copyright infringement

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.