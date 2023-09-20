Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–STATE BUDGET

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans at the General Assembly plan to unveil details of a final two-year state budget that will be voted on later in the week. Including the expansion of gambling in the state is no longer on the table. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m.

BIDEN-CLIMATE CORPS

WASHINGTON — Environmental activists are praising President Joe Biden’s New Deal-style American Climate Corps. After being thwarted by Congress, the Democratic president is using his executive authority to create the climate corps, which will serve as a major green jobs training program. The White House said Wednesday the program will employ more than 20,000 young adults who’ll build trails, plant trees, help install solar panels and do other work to boost conservation and help prevent wildfires. The climate corps was proposed in early versions of the sweeping climate law approved last year but was jettisoned amid strong opposition from Republicans and concerns about cost. Democrats and environmental advocates pushed Biden to use an executive order. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE SPECIAL ELECTION

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Democratic nominee for a special election for an open South Carolina Senate seat appears to have come down to a handful of votes. With all the regular ballots counted Wednesday, state Rep. Deon Tedder led state Rep. Wendell Gillard by 11 votes out of the 4,173 cast in the runoff. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports there are 10 provisional ballots to review and two overseas military ballots that haven’t been returned. State law requires a recount when the margin is within 1 percentage point. The Senate seat is open because Democratic Sen. Marlon Kimpson resigned after 10 years in office. The winner faces Republican Rosa Kay on Nov. 7 in the heavily Democratic district in Charleston and North Charleston. SENT: 300 words.

CHALLENGED BOOKS

NEW YORK — The nationwide surge in book bannings continues. The American Library Association is reporting that challenges to books in schools and public libraries will likely reach record highs in 2023, topping what had been a record pace in 2022. School libraries had long been the predominant target, but in 2023 reports have been near-equally divided between schools and libraries open to the general public, the ALA announced Wednesday. The ALA released its numbers in advance of its annual banned books week, Oct. 1-7, when libraries highlight challenged works. By Hillel Italie. SENT: 610 words, words.

BOOKS JAMES CLYBURN

NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn is working on a history book he calls a “passion project.” He’s telling the story of the eight Black congressmen who represented South Carolina in the decades immediately following the Civil War. Little, Brown and Company announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Clyburn for “The First Eight,” which does not yet have a release date. In 1992, Clyburn became the first Black to represent South Carolina in the House of Representatives since the 1890s. SENT: 200 words, photo.

IN BRIEF:

— POLICE SHOOING-SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities say a South Carolina man was shot and killed Tuesday night after a state trooper tried to pull him over on a two-lane road near Marietta.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2023-VIRGINIA-ABORTION

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the biggest fights over abortion rights this year is in Virginia, where all of the state House and Senate seats are up for reelection. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushed to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy but was blocked by the Democratic-controlled Senate earlier this year. Youngkin has pledged to try again if the GOP wins full control in the state. The Commonwealth’s odd-year elections are often an indicator of the national mood heading into major election years and offer both parties a chance to test campaign strategies, messaging and policy. Democrats are banking on abortion rights to be a winning issue, just as it was in the 2022 midterms. By Sarah Rankin and Sara Burnett. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

WRONGLY IMPRISONED-COMPENSATION

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland board approved more than $340,000 for a settlement on Wednesday to compensate a man who was wrongly convicted of murder and assault in two separate cases and spent more than five years in prison. By Brian Witte.

___

LOCALIZATION

____

____

