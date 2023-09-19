Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–BUDGET-CASINOS

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican legislative leaders moved forward Tuesday with parliamentary maneuvers that could by week’s end approve a long-delayed state budget, implement Medicaid expansion for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults and multiply legal gambling through regulated video gaming machines and new casinos. House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters that plans were in place in his chamber to vote on Wednesday and Thursday on two separate bills, and he anticipated similar action in the Senate. But Democrats and some Republicans remain unhappy with one new measure that would tie implementing Medicaid expansion to the additional gambling. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 3 p.m.

AIRPLANE-BATHROOM-CAMERA

BOSTON — The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew. The family said in a written statement Monday that during the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight, the girl was told by a male crew member to use the first-class bathroom. They said the crew member entered just before 14-year-old, told her the seat was broken and then re-entered after she left. Massachusetts State Police said the FBI is handling the case. SENT: 270 words, photos.

FORTNITE-KIDS-REFUND

WASHINGTON — Parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund. U.S. regulators are starting to notify more than 37 million people by email that they may be eligible for compensation as part of a legal settlement with Fortnite’s maker, Epic Games Inc. The Federal Trade Commission announced late last year that Epic Games would pay $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints revolving around children’s privacy and its payment methods that tricked players into making unintended purchases. SENT: 280 words, photo.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

MARINE CORPS FIGHTER JET

Authorities have found debris from a U.S. Marine Corps F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety. It’s the third Class A aviation mishap for the Marine Corps, whose acting commandant ordered a two-day pause for aviation units to review safety measures. By James Pollard.

____

VIRGINIA

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington has upheld an obstruction conviction against a Virginia man who stood trial with members of the Oath Keepers extremist group in one of the most serious cases brought in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. The judge Tuesday rejected a defense effort to toss the jury’s guilty verdict against Thomas Caldwell, who was convicted last November alongside Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. The judge says there was sufficient evidence to find the retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and tampering with documents or proceedings. A defense attorney says Caldwell is disappointed but respects the court’s decision. Caldwell’s sentencing is Nov. 16. By Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 580 words, photos.

IRAN

WASHINGTON — The Americans released by Iran after being detained for years have arrived back home and declared, “Freedom!” The former prisoners posed for a group photograph with their families at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, early Tuesday. The brother of one of the five freed Americans says “The nightmare is finally over.” The Americans were freed as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of $5.9 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The successful negotiations for the Americans’ freedom brought Biden profuse thanks from their families but heat from Republicans for the monetary arrangement with one of America’s top adversaries. By Ellen Knickmeyer, Jon Gambrell and Lujain Jo. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, video, audio.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH-SCHOOLS

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland officials are highlighting the availability of $120 million in grants for mental health services to help K-12 students over the next year and a half. Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, described the funding at a news conference on Tuesday as a historic investment that is critical to the state’s 900,000 school children at a time when kids are facing the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on learning and socialization. The grants have been set aside to provide counseling, as well as behavioral health services in school and in communities. By Brian Witte. SENT: 410 words, photos.

BLACK UNIVERSITIES-FUNDING NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Biden administration says Tennessee and nearly every other state with historically Black land-grant universities have missed out on $12.6 billion in funding over the last three decades. News outlets report that federal officials wrote to the governors of each state asking them to increase funding. The letter said the largest disparity was in Tennessee, where Tennessee State University has been underfunded by $2.1 billion. The land-grant universities were founded on federal land to further agricultural instruction and research. Federal agencies used national education data to find the funding disparity in 16 of 18 states that house Black land grants, with equitable funding provided in only Delaware and Ohio. SENT: 220 words.

____

LOCALIZATION

CENSUS-SURVEY DATA-LOCALIZE IT

For lovers of facts about life in the United States, it has been like drinking from a firehose in recent days as the U.S. Census Bureau released new, 2022 survey data on income, poverty, health insurance coverage, commuting times, education levels, disabilities and military service, among many other topics. We walk you through the data options and suggest some reporting threads. Find the latest Localize It guides.

OVERDOSE REVERSAL DAY-APPALACHIA-LOCALIZE IT

An effort to destigmatize the use of overdose reversal drugs that started as a pilot in two West Virginia counties has been expanded to all thirteen states in Appalachia this year. The first-ever “Appalachian Save a Life Day” was held Thursday as Narcan can be purchased over the counter for nonprescription use. The nasal spray was approved by federal regulators to appear on drug store shelves earlier this spring. More than 180 counties participated at more than 300 different sites. We offer resources and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

FIREFIGHTERS-CONTAMINATED GEAR-LOCALIZE IT: Firefighters around the country are concerned that gear made with the toxic industrial compound PFAS could be one reason for cancer among their ranks. The chemical, which has been linked to an increased risk of health problems including several types of cancer, is used in protective gear to repel water and other substances when fighting a fire. AP lists states that have taken or are considering legislative action and offers tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

PLANTING-TREES-LOCALIZE IT: Hundreds of communities around the country will share more than $1 billion in federal money to help them plant and maintain trees under a federal program that is intended to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature. We list the total funds received by community organizations in each state and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

DEMOCRACY DAY-LOCALIZE IT: More than 120 newsrooms across the United States will band together Sept. 15, the International Day of Democracy, to collectively report on the ways democracy works — and isn’t working — at the federal and local levels in the U.S. We provide details on the effort, dubbed U.S. Democracy Day, and tell you how to participate. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SPORTS BETTING-LOCALIZE IT: The AP provides a roadmap for localizing our coverage of state spending on problem gambling as the NFL season kicks off Thursday and Kentucky becomes the latest state to legalize sports betting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

VIDEO

Biden on Ukraine, Russia and of WMDs at UNGA

UNCAPTIONED: House Republicans Release Short-Term Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

United Auto Workers union strikes for a 4th day with no signs that a breakthrough is near

____

AUDIO

Biden exhorts world leaders at the UN to stand up to Russia, warns not to let Ukraine ‘be carved up’

US defense chief urges nations to dig deep and give Ukraine more much-needed air defense systems

UAW gives Friday deadline for progress in talks and dismisses Trump plans to speak with auto workers

YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims

____

