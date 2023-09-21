Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 1.50 cents at $5.85 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.79 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 4.50 cents at $4.27 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 9.25 cents at $13.0175 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .07 cent at $1.8557 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .42 cent at $2.5320 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .43 cent at $.8392 a pound.

