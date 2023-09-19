Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. fell 7.25 cents at $5.84 a bushel; Dec. corn was rose 4.75 cents at $4.7625 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. fell 7.25 cents at $5.84 a bushel; Dec. corn was rose 4.75 cents at $4.7625 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 19.25 cents at 4.3475 a bushel; while Dec. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $13.1550 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .65 cent at $1.8567 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell .75 cent at $2.5350 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.60 cents at $.8485 a pound.

