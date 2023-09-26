Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 8.50 cents at $5.9250 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 5.25 cents at $4.8075 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .50 cent at $4.3525 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 3.25 cents at $12.91 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell 1.35 cents at $1.8517 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .28 cent at $2.5317 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .73 cent at $.8185 a pound.

