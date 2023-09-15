Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 13.50 cents at $6.0550 a bushel; Sep. corn advanced 22 cents at $4.7825 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 4.50 cents at $4.82 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off .75 cent at $13.5175 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .78 cent at $1.8530 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained 1.17 cents at $2.5507 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .28 cent at $.8375 a pound.

