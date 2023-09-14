Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 26.50 cents at $5.92 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 7.50 cents at $4.5625 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 22.50 cents at $4.7750 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 15.75 cents at $13.5250 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .95 cent at $1.8452 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.25 cents at $2.5390 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off 1.13 cents at $.8347 a pound.

