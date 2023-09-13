Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 8.25 cents at $5.6550 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 7.50 cents at $4.6375 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 2.25 cents at $5.00 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 29.50 cents at $13.3675 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .78 cent at $1.8357 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .70 cent at $2.5515 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .60 cent at $.8460 a pound.

