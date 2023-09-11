Grains mixed, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 35 cents at $5.6150 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .25 cent at $4.70 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .75 cent at $4.9675 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 8 cents at $13.6750 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .60 cent at $1.8370 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .05 cent at $2.5532 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .47 cent at $.8282 pound.

