Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock mixed.

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 11:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 5.50 cents at $5.7525 a bushel; Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.86 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.75 cents at $4.45 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 4.50 cents at $12.9675 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.8477 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .50 cent at $2.5240 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.67 cents at $.8130 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up