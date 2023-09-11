Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Sep. fell 11.25 cents at $5.56 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 2.75 cents at $4.7125 a bushel,…

Wheat for Sep. fell 11.25 cents at $5.56 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 2.75 cents at $4.7125 a bushel, Sep. oats lost 7.25 cents at 4.70 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 3 cents at $13.5250 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1 cent at $1.8422 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .87 cent at $2.5622 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.03 cents at $.8255 a pound.

