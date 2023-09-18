Grains lower, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 11.75 cents at $5.9375 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 6.75 cents at $4.7150 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 4.25 cents at $4.7725 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 27.75 cents at $13.5175 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 1.37 cents at $1.8667 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .28 cent at $2.5535 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.18 cents at $.8257 a pound.

