Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 12, 2023, 3:38 PM

Wheat for Sep. rose 4.25 cents at $5.6025 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 8 cents at $4.6325 a bushel, Sep. oats gained 2 cents at 4.72 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was down 20.75 cents at $13.3175 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle lost .07 cent at $1.8415 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was down .90 cent at $2.5532 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 2.72 cents at $.8527 a pound.

