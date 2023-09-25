Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. advanced 9.50 cents at $5.89 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 4 cents at $4.8125 a bushel, Dec.…

Wheat for Dec. advanced 9.50 cents at $5.89 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 4 cents at $4.8125 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 8.75 cents at 4.3350 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 1.50 cents at $12.9775 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .10 cent at $1.8697 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell .23 cent at $2.5387 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was unchanged at $.8152 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.