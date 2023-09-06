Gallbladder-Friendly Diet and Recipes

After experiencing recurring stomach pain, Jackie Penna, an attorney in Western New York, visited a gastroenterologist who diagnosed her with…

After experiencing recurring stomach pain, Jackie Penna, an attorney in Western New York, visited a gastroenterologist who diagnosed her with gallstones.

Gallstones are hardened bits of cholesterol or bilirubin that can block the bile duct and prevent the gallbladder from effectively doing its job. While most gallstones resolve on their own, the smaller gallstones are more likely to travel through the bile duct and cause an obstruction in the flow of bile, causing a sharp pain — known as a gallbladder attack or biliary colic — in the right section of your abdomen.

As a result, Penna’s doctor recommended gallbladder removal surgery, known as a cholecystectomy, during an outpatient procedure. To prepare for the surgery, the doctor encouraged her to follow a gallbladder-healthy diet.

While most people, including Penna, are familiar with heart-healthy diets, not many people think about a diet specifically for the small, pear-shaped organ. But a diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can help keep the gallbladder healthy and prevent stomach pain from gallstones.

“Gallbladder disease is common, but it’s an organ that most individuals don’t think a lot about until there’s a problem,” says Dr. Brooks D. Cash, chief of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Healthy Foods for the Gallbladder

Whether or not you are at risk for gallstones, it’s important to maintain a healthy weightand eat a diet that is low in saturated fat and cholesterol, moderate in calories and high in fiber.

The types of gallbladder-healthy foods include:

— Fruits and vegetables.

— Whole grains.

— Lean protein.

— Healthy fats.

Fruits and vegetables

A balanced diet loaded with vegetables and fruits is one of the top ways to improve and protect the health of any gallbladder.

Fresh fruitsand vegetables are always good for your health, and that’s no different for the gallbladder. Fruits and greens are bursting with fiber, minerals and vitamins, including vitamins C and E. If you’re looking for foods to eat with gallbladder issues, check out the produce section at your local grocery store or visit your local farmer’s market.

Gallbladder-healthy fruits and vegetables include:

— Arugula.

— Avocados.

— Beans.

— Citrus fruits.

— Kale.

— Peas.

— Watercress.

In particular, bitter foods, such as kale and watercress, are extremely useful in helping the gallbladder to contract.

“My favorite ways to add those to a diet is to always go for a dark, bitter leafy green with a salad, adding herbs like dill and gingerwhen cooking, and using citrus fruits and peels for an afternoon tea or flavored water,” says Rachel Stefan, a registered dietitian with the Nutrition Clinic for Digestive Health in Atlanta.

Whole grains

Whole grains are packed with lots of insoluble and soluble fiber, which lowers your low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, also referred to as LDL or “bad” cholesterol. This protects your heart and helps keep gallstones away. Fiber gets your digestive system moving and flushes bile from your body, so you should aim to eat more of these high-fiber foods and other foods that can help you lower your cholesterol, such as:

— Barley.

— Bran cereal.

— Brown rice.

— Bulgur.

— Oats.

— Quinoa.

— Whole-grain bread.

Lean protein

Protein is an important nutrient for helping the body repair, but it’s best to avoid protein-rich foods that are full of unhealthy fats.

Lean protein options include:

— Beans.

— Chickpeas.

— Lentils.

— Low-fat Greek yogurt.

— Poultry, such as chicken breast and turkey.

— Tofu.

Healthy fats

Consistent intake of healthy fats from whole, fresh foods is important in keeping the gallbladder healthy and bile flow consistent. In fact, numerous studies, including a 2022 study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine, have shown that people who follow a diet high in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatshave a reduced risk of developing gallstones.

While low-fat foods are typically a staple in many diets, experts emphasize the importance of incorporating healthy fatsinto your gallbladder diet meal plan.

“The gallbladder is a muscle, and healthy dietary fats make it contract because muscles need exercise,” says Dr. Sandra Cabot, author of the award-winning book “The Liver Cleansing Diet” and founder of theliverdoctor.com.

Decades of low-fat dietingand fear of fatshave left a lot of people with stagnant gallbladders.

“In practice, we do see low fat intake at the root cause of gallbladder issues, nutrient deficiencies and improper detoxification,” Stefan says.

For a healthy gallbladder, incorporate these healthy fats into your diet:

— Avocados.

— Eggs.

— Fatty fish.

— Extra-virgin olive oil. This simple ingredient can be a key component to your gallbladder diet recipes. Also a core ingredient of the popularMediterranean diet,olive oil is also good for your gallbladder. Olive oil is a healthy source of unsaturated fat, which helps the gallbladder to clear out.Studieshave shown that olive oil’s unique properties help the gallbladder empty to reduce disease risk.

— Nuts. Nuts offer tons of nutrition as they are high in fiber and healthy fat. They also contain plant sterols, compounds that block your body from absorbing cholesterol, which can may help prevent gallstones from forming. In fact, consuming nuts regularlyhas been shown to protect against gallstones and to reduce the need to remove the gallbladderfor gallstones and other gallbladder issues.

— Seeds, such as chia seeds and flaxseeds.

Foods to Avoid With Gallbladder Problems

Researchers say many gallbladder issues stem from the high consumption of refined carbohydrates and saturated and trans fats commonly found in the modern Western diet, which promote the formation of gallstones.

“When symptoms of gallstones occur, it typically happens as the organ tries to squeeze and some of the gallstone is blocking the bile,” Cash says. “It’s the squeezing that causes pain because the bile can’t get through.”

While changing your diet won’t get rid of gallstones that are already there, eating a healthy diet with a balanced variety of nutrients and limiting the amount of saturated fats and cholesterol-heavy foods may help ease symptoms or prevent future gallstones.

“That extra cholesterol can form into crystals that eventually form into gallstones,” he explains. “That’s why diet is so important and where people can make the biggest difference in how they maintain a healthy gallbladder.”

Try to avoid or limit these high-fat, sugar-laden foods in your diet:

— Fried foods.

— Highly processed foods, including deli meats, doughnuts, pies and cookies.

— Red meats.

— Refined grains.

— Soft drinks.

— Sugary foods, such as candy, cookies and desserts.

— Whole-fat dairy products, including cheese, ice cream and butter.

Gallbladder Diet After Surgery

Doctors may recommend a cholecystectomy if you have inflammation of the gallbladder, large polyps in the gallbladder or inflammationof the pancreas due to gallstones.

There are two surgical methods for the procedure: a minimally invasive (laparoscopic) cholecystectomy, which typically requires only a short recovery time of one week, and a traditional (open) cholecystectomy, which can take four to six weeks to fully recover from surgery.

While the surgery can effectively relieve pain and common problems associated with gallbladder issues, it’s common for some people to develop an unpleasant side effect of the procedure: diarrhea. Approximately 25% of cholecystectomy patients experience temporary diarrhea after having their gallbladders removed, but the loose and frequent bowel movements can last a few weeks to a few months.

Some experts believe the culprit behind the uncomfortable condition may be due to eating certain foods — such as dairy and high-fat foods — that cause an increase in bile acids in the large intestines, causing a laxative effect.

“Fat digestion post-removal is not as efficient because the liver is slowly producing and releasing bile, which will slowly trickle into the intestines,” Stefan says.

As a result, your diet and lifestyle habits after gallbladder removal play an important role in mitigating symptoms.

Tips for a Healthy Gallbladder

In addition to eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet, there are other strategies you can incorporate into your lifestyle to keep your gallbladder in tip-top health.

— Don’t miss meals.Every time you eat, your gallbladder releases bile for proper digestion. When you skip meals, the bile can build up. This build-up can elevate cholesterol levels in the gallbladder. Over time, the waxy fats can harden into gallstones. Some bile acids may make you more likely to develop gallbladder cancer.

— Consider vitamin C supplements.Onestudyof over 2,000 randomly selected people that was published in the journal BMC Gastroenterology found that taking a vitamin C supplement helped reduce the risk of developing gallstones in people from age 18 through 65.

— Avoid crash diets.Losing a lot of weight quickly keeps your gallbladder from emptying properly. Crash diets can cause the liver to discharge more cholesterol into the bile that can disturb the normal balance of cholesterol and bile, which can eventually lead to the formation of gallstones.

— Maintain a healthy weight. To lose weight in a healthy manner, aim to shed 1 to 2 pounds a week by eating a healthy, balanced diet and incorporating regular exercise into your routine. One studypublished in the New England Journal of Medicine tracked the exercise habits of more than 60,000 women between the age of 40 and 65 for 20 years. This study found that women who regularly exercised had a significantly reduced risk of developing gallbladder problems.

Gallbladder-Healthy Menu Ideas

Breakfast

Choose one:

— Avocado toast on whole-wheat bread.

— Bowl of seasonal fruit.

— Bran cereal.

— Eggs (any style).

— Oatmeal with berries.

Lunch

Choose one:

— Hummus and veggie wrap.

— Salmon or tuna salad with whole-grain crackers or pita.

— Greek salad with arugula, chickpeas, red onions, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and red wine vinaigrette.

— Roasted veggie sandwich with balsamic glaze.

— Tomato or red pepper soup.

Dinner

Choose one:

— Chicken and pepper stir fry.

— Grilled salmon with fresh herbs.

— Lemon turkey breasts.

— Vegetarian quinoa pilaf.

Snacks

— Berry parfait.

— Homemade kale chips.

— Low-fat Greek yogurt.

— Watercress salad with apples.

Gallbladder-Healthy Recipes

Stay on track with your dietary goals with these gallbladder-friendly main dishes. All recipes courtesy of Dr. Sandra Cabot and theliverdoctor.com.

Chicken and Pepper Stir Fry

A delicious, quick and simple low-carb meal idea that combines tasty chicken and fresh red peppers (serves four).

Ingredients:

— 1 pound ground chicken.

— 2 tablespoons olive oil.

— 1 red pepper (capsicum), sliced.

— 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice.

— 1 handful roasted cashews.

— 1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce or coconut aminos.

— 1 large handful fresh basil leaves, torn.

Directions:

— Heat the olive oil in a large skillet.

— Add the chicken to the skillet and stir fry it for a few minutes until cooked through.

— Add pepper.

— Stir fry for another few minutes and then add all other ingredients except the basil.

— Throw the torn basil in, stir it through and then take the food off the heat.

Low Carb Lemon Turkey Breasts

Ingredients:

— 4 turkey breasts.

— ½ cup lemon juice.

— ¼ cup tahini.

— 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard.

— Salt and pepper to taste.

— Extra-virgin olive oil, ghee or duck fat for cooking turkey.

Directions:

— Heat oil or fat in a frying pan over medium heat. Season the turkey with salt and pepper.

— Place the turkey in the frying pan and cook for a few minutes.

— Combine all other ingredients together in a bowl. Turn the turkey over, pour sauce into the frying pan, reduce heat to low and cover the pan with a lid.

— Cook for approximately 20 minutes, or until the turkey is well cooked through.

Vegetarian Quinoa Pilaf

A vegetarian recipe low in fat, delicious, high protein, quick and easy to make for four adults.

Ingredients:

— 4 cups vegetable stock.

— 2 cups quinoa.

— 2 tablespoons olive oil.

— 1 medium red pepper (capsicum), chopped.

— 1 medium yellow pepper (capsicum) chopped.

— 1 small head of broccoli chopped.

— 6 cherry tomatoes halved.

— 2 large carrots, thinly sliced.

— 2 medium zucchinis, chopped.

— 1 cup diced pumpkin.

— 1 brown onion, chopped.

— 1 tablespoon dried oregano.

— 1 teaspoon ground cumin.

— 2 tablespoons tomato paste.

— Salt and pepper, to taste.

Directions:

— Rinse the quinoa and cook it in a large pot in the vegetable stock for approximately 15 minutes, or until softened.

— Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Sauté the onion for approximately 3 minutes, or until softened.

— Add all remaining ingredients except the quinoa.

— Stir and cook gently until the vegetables have softened. You may need to add some water if the vegetables are sticking to the bottom of the pot.

— Once cooked, add vegetable mixture to the quinoa mixture.

— Stir well and serve.

