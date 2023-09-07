G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $659.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $594.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, G-III Apparel expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.03 to $2.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIII

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.