PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 49, Central – Wise 12

Albemarle 45, Fluvanna 24

Altavista 56, Appomattox 16

Amelia County 28, Nandua 12

Arcadia def. Chincoteague, forfeit

Atlantic Shores Christian 42, Nansemond-Suffolk 21

Battlefield 45, Unity Reed 0

Benedictine 35, St. Christopher’s 5

Bethel 21, Kecoughtan 0

Brentsville 22, Liberty-Bealeton 11

Brooke Point 35, Stafford 34

Brunswick 35, Windsor 0

Buckingham County 52, Randolph-Henry 0

Carroll County 14, James River 0

Castlewood 40, Northwood 30

Central of Lunenburg 55, Prince Edward County 44

Chancellor 21, James Monroe 0

Clarke County 21, Catoctin, Md. 14

Colonial Forge 14, Massaponax 7

Cosby 49, Richmond 0

Deep Creek 30, Hickory 14

East Rockingham 47, Rockbridge County 35

Eastern View 27, North Stafford 8

Eastside 28, J.I. Burton 14

Episcopal 28, Collegiate-Richmond 7

Essex 51, Charles City County High School 0

Fairfax 35, West Potomac 7

Floyd County 28, Patrick County 9

Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 26

Fort Hill, Md. 28, Briar Woods 0

Franklin 36, Roanoke Catholic 30

Franklin County 26, Brookville 22

Fredericksburg Christian 49, St. John Paul the Great 10

Freedom 6, Osbourn 0

Freedom 64, Forest Park 6

Galax 34, George Wythe 19

Gar-Field 21, Colgan 14

Giles 63, Auburn 21

Glen Allen 35, Douglas Freeman 7

Goochland 49, Charlottesville 20

Granby 54, Lakeland 0

Grassfield 13, Great Bridge 0

Gretna 34, Dan River 0

Harrisonburg 23, Amherst County 15

Hayfield 46, Falls Church 0

Henrico 17, Armstrong 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 40, Northside 7

Hermitage 36, Deep Run 0

Herndon 38, Washington-Liberty 37

Honaker 36, Chilhowie 8

Huguenot 26, James River 0

James Madison 21, South County 14

James Wood 28, Meridian High School 16

John R. Lewis 41, Edison 0

Kettle Run 28, Millbrook 24

King George 21, Courtland 14

Lafayette 29, Grafton 0

Lake Braddock 43, W.T. Woodson 15

Lake Taylor 15, Booker T. Washington 14

Langley 33, George Marshall 10

Lebanon 24, John Battle 14

Lloyd Bird 17, Powhatan 10

Loudoun County 17, Riverside 10

Loudoun Valley 42, Rock Ridge 14

Louisa 21, Monticello 7

Magna Vista 46, GW-Danville 14

Manchester 47, Monacan 20

Manor High School 12, Norview 6

Matoaca 49, Meadowbrook 6

Maury 68, Norcom 8

Menchville 42, Gloucester 0

Midlothian 44, Clover Hill 8

Mills Godwin 21, J.R. Tucker 6

Mount Vernon 35, Justice High School 0

Mountain View 27, Riverbend 21

Mountain View 38, Craig County 14

Nansemond River 28, Western Branch 21

Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union Prep 6

North Cross 24, Blue Ridge School 15

Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 7

Park View-Sterling 42, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 12

Parry McCluer 22, Fort Chiswell 7

Patrick Henry 27, Hanover 21

Patrick Henry 48, Pulaski County 22

Patriot 69, Osbourn Park 6

Paul Public, D.C. 34, Manassas Park 33

Petersburg 7, Prince George 0

Poquoson 51, Jamestown 0

Portsmouth Christian 26, Norfolk Christian School 6

Potomac 15, C.D. Hylton 6

Radford 36, Glenvar 3

Rappahannock County 40, Greenbrier Christian 35

Ridgeview 34, Richlands 12

Riverheads 24, Christiansburg 21

Rural Retreat 24, Patrick Henry 14

Rye Cove 31, Lee High 26

Salem 51, Hidden Valley 0

Sherando 40, Warren County 13

Skyline 27, Fauquier 20

Smithfield 35, York 12

South Lakes 49, Chantilly 14

Spotswood 21, Broadway 7

St. Annes-Belfield 37, Fishburne Military 0

Stuarts Draft 26, Buffalo Gap 0

Sussex Central 42, Southampton 6

TJHS 62, John Marshall 0

Tabb 34, New Kent 0

Tazewell 48, Grundy 8

Tennessee, Tenn. 42, Gate City 13

Thomas Dale 31, Dinwiddie 28

Thomas Walker 44, Unaka, Tenn. 26

Tunstall 40, Martinsville 13

Turner Ashby 61, William Monroe 14

Twin Valley 16, Bland County 14

Union 40, Twin Springs 7

Varina 60, Mechanicsville High School 0

Warwick 42, Heritage 0

West Point 33, Colonial Beach 14

West Springfield 49, Alexandria City 20

Westfield 45, Wakefield 7

Westmoreland County 59, Madison County 36

William Byrd 14, Cave Spring 12

William Campbell 31, Nelson County 6

William Fleming 42, Halifax County 21

Wilson Memorial 14, Staunton 7

Woodgrove 28, Independence 0

Woodstock Central 28, King William 14

Yorktown 28, Centreville 21

