PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 49, Central – Wise 12
Albemarle 45, Fluvanna 24
Altavista 56, Appomattox 16
Amelia County 28, Nandua 12
Arcadia def. Chincoteague, forfeit
Atlantic Shores Christian 42, Nansemond-Suffolk 21
Battlefield 45, Unity Reed 0
Benedictine 35, St. Christopher’s 5
Bethel 21, Kecoughtan 0
Brentsville 22, Liberty-Bealeton 11
Brooke Point 35, Stafford 34
Brunswick 35, Windsor 0
Buckingham County 52, Randolph-Henry 0
Carroll County 14, James River 0
Castlewood 40, Northwood 30
Central of Lunenburg 55, Prince Edward County 44
Chancellor 21, James Monroe 0
Clarke County 21, Catoctin, Md. 14
Colonial Forge 14, Massaponax 7
Cosby 49, Richmond 0
Deep Creek 30, Hickory 14
East Rockingham 47, Rockbridge County 35
Eastern View 27, North Stafford 8
Eastside 28, J.I. Burton 14
Episcopal 28, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Essex 51, Charles City County High School 0
Fairfax 35, West Potomac 7
Floyd County 28, Patrick County 9
Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 26
Fort Hill, Md. 28, Briar Woods 0
Franklin 36, Roanoke Catholic 30
Franklin County 26, Brookville 22
Fredericksburg Christian 49, St. John Paul the Great 10
Freedom 6, Osbourn 0
Freedom 64, Forest Park 6
Galax 34, George Wythe 19
Gar-Field 21, Colgan 14
Giles 63, Auburn 21
Glen Allen 35, Douglas Freeman 7
Goochland 49, Charlottesville 20
Granby 54, Lakeland 0
Grassfield 13, Great Bridge 0
Gretna 34, Dan River 0
Harrisonburg 23, Amherst County 15
Hayfield 46, Falls Church 0
Henrico 17, Armstrong 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 40, Northside 7
Hermitage 36, Deep Run 0
Herndon 38, Washington-Liberty 37
Honaker 36, Chilhowie 8
Huguenot 26, James River 0
James Madison 21, South County 14
James Wood 28, Meridian High School 16
John R. Lewis 41, Edison 0
Kettle Run 28, Millbrook 24
King George 21, Courtland 14
Lafayette 29, Grafton 0
Lake Braddock 43, W.T. Woodson 15
Lake Taylor 15, Booker T. Washington 14
Langley 33, George Marshall 10
Lebanon 24, John Battle 14
Lloyd Bird 17, Powhatan 10
Loudoun County 17, Riverside 10
Loudoun Valley 42, Rock Ridge 14
Louisa 21, Monticello 7
Magna Vista 46, GW-Danville 14
Manchester 47, Monacan 20
Manor High School 12, Norview 6
Matoaca 49, Meadowbrook 6
Maury 68, Norcom 8
Menchville 42, Gloucester 0
Midlothian 44, Clover Hill 8
Mills Godwin 21, J.R. Tucker 6
Mount Vernon 35, Justice High School 0
Mountain View 27, Riverbend 21
Mountain View 38, Craig County 14
Nansemond River 28, Western Branch 21
Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union Prep 6
North Cross 24, Blue Ridge School 15
Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 7
Park View-Sterling 42, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 12
Parry McCluer 22, Fort Chiswell 7
Patrick Henry 27, Hanover 21
Patrick Henry 48, Pulaski County 22
Patriot 69, Osbourn Park 6
Paul Public, D.C. 34, Manassas Park 33
Petersburg 7, Prince George 0
Poquoson 51, Jamestown 0
Portsmouth Christian 26, Norfolk Christian School 6
Potomac 15, C.D. Hylton 6
Radford 36, Glenvar 3
Rappahannock County 40, Greenbrier Christian 35
Ridgeview 34, Richlands 12
Riverheads 24, Christiansburg 21
Rural Retreat 24, Patrick Henry 14
Rye Cove 31, Lee High 26
Salem 51, Hidden Valley 0
Sherando 40, Warren County 13
Skyline 27, Fauquier 20
Smithfield 35, York 12
South Lakes 49, Chantilly 14
Spotswood 21, Broadway 7
St. Annes-Belfield 37, Fishburne Military 0
Stuarts Draft 26, Buffalo Gap 0
Sussex Central 42, Southampton 6
TJHS 62, John Marshall 0
Tabb 34, New Kent 0
Tazewell 48, Grundy 8
Tennessee, Tenn. 42, Gate City 13
Thomas Dale 31, Dinwiddie 28
Thomas Walker 44, Unaka, Tenn. 26
Tunstall 40, Martinsville 13
Turner Ashby 61, William Monroe 14
Twin Valley 16, Bland County 14
Union 40, Twin Springs 7
Varina 60, Mechanicsville High School 0
Warwick 42, Heritage 0
West Point 33, Colonial Beach 14
West Springfield 49, Alexandria City 20
Westfield 45, Wakefield 7
Westmoreland County 59, Madison County 36
William Byrd 14, Cave Spring 12
William Campbell 31, Nelson County 6
William Fleming 42, Halifax County 21
Wilson Memorial 14, Staunton 7
Woodgrove 28, Independence 0
Woodstock Central 28, King William 14
Yorktown 28, Centreville 21
