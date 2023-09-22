PREP FOOTBALL=
Altavista 33, William Campbell 28
Bath County 56, Roanoke Catholic 28
Battlefield 40, Freedom 0
Benedictine 34, North Cross 7
Brentsville 34, Meridian High School 13
Broadway 50, Rockbridge County 6
Cave Spring 38, Blacksburg 7
Chatham 27, Nelson County 14
Chilhowie 37, Northwood 0
Christchurch 48, The Covenant School 42
Christiansburg 44, Pulaski County 20
Collegiate-Richmond 48, Fork Union Prep 27
Cosby 28, Clover Hill 0
Courtland 55, Culpeper 0
Dematha, Md. 41, Life Christian 3
Douglas Freeman 42, Deep Run 7
E.C. Glass 61, Amherst County 9
Fort Chiswell 56, Eastern Montgomery 0
Fort Defiance 38, Madison County 21
Freedom 60, Gar-Field 0
GW-Danville 28, Staunton River 14
Gainesville 59, Osbourn Park 0
Galax 50, Auburn 0
George Wythe 23, Rural Retreat 6
Graham 21, Virginia High 14
Grayson County 42, Giles 7
Gretna 31, Appomattox 23
Halifax County 22, Bassett 20
Hanover 21, Atlee 7
Harrisonburg 12, East Rockingham 9
Hermitage 26, Mills Godwin 6
Highland Springs 45, Riverbend 7
Holston 52, Hurley 0
Honaker 58, Grundy 6
James Madison 55, Chantilly 14
James Monroe, W.Va. 21, Narrows 6
James Robinson 7, West Potomac 3
Jefferson Forest 45, Rustburg 24
John Champe 43, Heritage 14
John Handley 42, James Wood 28
Kettle Run 56, Skyline 6
King George 63, James Monroe 0
Lake Braddock 21, Fairfax 9
Lebanon 28, Richlands 7
Liberty Christian 42, Heritage (Lynchburg) 0
Lightridge 30, Langley 29
Lord Botetourt 57, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 21
Loudoun Valley 27, Loudoun County 20
Magna Vista 64, Tunstall 13
Manchester 55, James River 14
Matoaca 21, Colonial Heights 6
Mecklenburg County 25, Martinsville 0
Monticello 16, Goochland 7
Mountain View 43, Massaponax 21
Page County 38, Mountain View 22
Patrick County 26, Carroll County 17
Patrick Henry 49, John Battle 19
Patriot 48, Unity Reed 0
Paul VI Catholic High School 9, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 6
Princeton, W.Va. 42, Tazewell 0
Ridgeview 48, Lee High 7
Riverheads 37, Wilson Memorial 0
Rye Cove 70, Castlewood 0
Salem 24, Patrick Henry 7
Sherando 35, Liberty-Bealeton 0
South County 53, Hayfield 9
Spotswood 35, William Monroe 7
Spotsylvania 28, Chancellor 26
Stuarts Draft 23, Staunton 20
Tennessee, Tenn. 28, Abingdon 14
Thomas Dale 41, Prince George 14
Warren County 34, Fauquier 28
Washington-Liberty 44, Falls Church 0
West Springfield 14, Yorktown 7
Westfield 59, Justice High School 0
Woodbridge 27, C.D. Hylton 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central of Lunenburg vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Sep 25th.
