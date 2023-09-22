PREP FOOTBALL= Altavista 33, William Campbell 28 Bath County 56, Roanoke Catholic 28 Battlefield 40, Freedom 0 Benedictine 34, North…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Altavista 33, William Campbell 28

Bath County 56, Roanoke Catholic 28

Battlefield 40, Freedom 0

Benedictine 34, North Cross 7

Brentsville 34, Meridian High School 13

Broadway 50, Rockbridge County 6

Cave Spring 38, Blacksburg 7

Chatham 27, Nelson County 14

Chilhowie 37, Northwood 0

Christchurch 48, The Covenant School 42

Christiansburg 44, Pulaski County 20

Collegiate-Richmond 48, Fork Union Prep 27

Cosby 28, Clover Hill 0

Courtland 55, Culpeper 0

Dematha, Md. 41, Life Christian 3

Douglas Freeman 42, Deep Run 7

E.C. Glass 61, Amherst County 9

Fort Chiswell 56, Eastern Montgomery 0

Fort Defiance 38, Madison County 21

Freedom 60, Gar-Field 0

GW-Danville 28, Staunton River 14

Gainesville 59, Osbourn Park 0

Galax 50, Auburn 0

George Wythe 23, Rural Retreat 6

Graham 21, Virginia High 14

Grayson County 42, Giles 7

Gretna 31, Appomattox 23

Halifax County 22, Bassett 20

Hanover 21, Atlee 7

Harrisonburg 12, East Rockingham 9

Hermitage 26, Mills Godwin 6

Highland Springs 45, Riverbend 7

Holston 52, Hurley 0

Honaker 58, Grundy 6

James Madison 55, Chantilly 14

James Monroe, W.Va. 21, Narrows 6

James Robinson 7, West Potomac 3

Jefferson Forest 45, Rustburg 24

John Champe 43, Heritage 14

John Handley 42, James Wood 28

Kettle Run 56, Skyline 6

King George 63, James Monroe 0

Lake Braddock 21, Fairfax 9

Lebanon 28, Richlands 7

Liberty Christian 42, Heritage (Lynchburg) 0

Lightridge 30, Langley 29

Lord Botetourt 57, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 21

Loudoun Valley 27, Loudoun County 20

Magna Vista 64, Tunstall 13

Manchester 55, James River 14

Matoaca 21, Colonial Heights 6

Mecklenburg County 25, Martinsville 0

Monticello 16, Goochland 7

Mountain View 43, Massaponax 21

Page County 38, Mountain View 22

Patrick County 26, Carroll County 17

Patrick Henry 49, John Battle 19

Patriot 48, Unity Reed 0

Paul VI Catholic High School 9, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 6

Princeton, W.Va. 42, Tazewell 0

Ridgeview 48, Lee High 7

Riverheads 37, Wilson Memorial 0

Rye Cove 70, Castlewood 0

Salem 24, Patrick Henry 7

Sherando 35, Liberty-Bealeton 0

South County 53, Hayfield 9

Spotswood 35, William Monroe 7

Spotsylvania 28, Chancellor 26

Stuarts Draft 23, Staunton 20

Tennessee, Tenn. 28, Abingdon 14

Thomas Dale 41, Prince George 14

Warren County 34, Fauquier 28

Washington-Liberty 44, Falls Church 0

West Springfield 14, Yorktown 7

Westfield 59, Justice High School 0

Woodbridge 27, C.D. Hylton 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central of Lunenburg vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Sep 25th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

