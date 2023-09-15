PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany 49, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 10
Atlee 49, Spotsylvania 24
Auburn 31, Eastern Montgomery 16
Bath County 48, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 0
Bishop Ireton 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 18
Blacksburg 38, Rockbridge County 20
Blue Ridge School 49, Fishburne Military 12
Buckingham County 43, Fluvanna 20
Chilhowie 25, Eastside 22
Christiansburg 42, Cave Spring 33
Clarke County 40, Warren County 7
Colonial Heights 34, Southampton 3
Dan River 56, Martinsville 27
Deep Creek 21, Grassfield 7
Deep Run 7, Meadowbrook 6
East Rockingham 28, Buffalo Gap 14
Eastern View 34, Brooke Point 33
Essex 51, Franklin 6
Forest Park 29, Gwynn Park, Md. 0
Gate City 20, Marion 7
George Wythe 28, Carroll County 21
Glenvar 49, Hidden Valley 13
Gloucester 33, Denbigh 13
Granby 46, Norview 0
Grayson County 24, Floyd County 20
Grundy 27, Patrick Henry 25
Highland Springs 65, Norcom 0
Honaker 42, Holston 27
Hopewell 42, Churchland 0
Jefferson Forest 11, Heritage (Lynchburg) 7
Kettle Run 56, James Wood 20
Lancaster 6, Middlesex 0
Lebanon 49, Castlewood 6
Lee High 56, Pineville, Ky. 28
Letcher County Central, Ky. 48, Central – Wise 6
Liberty Christian 62, Amherst County 10
Liberty-Bealeton 57, Culpeper 7
Lloyd Bird 41, Clover Hill 0
Madison County 53, William Monroe 22
Magna Vista 41, Franklin County 21
Manchester 28, Midlothian 19
Maury 46, Dinwiddie 29
Millbrook 55, Skyline 21
Mills Godwin 24, Hanover 21
Monacan 21, Cosby 18
Narrows 29, Giles 28
Nelson County 49, Cumberland 6
North Cross 28, Atlantic Shores Christian 7
Northampton 41, Windsor 22
Northwood 43, Twin Valley 6
Parry McCluer 45, Mountain View 16
Patrick County 17, Chatham 14
Patrick Henry 27, William Fleming 19
Princeton, W.Va. 49, Pulaski County 40
Radford 56, Galax 19
Ridgeview 16, Virginia High 0
Rustburg 38, Brookville 20
Rye Cove 44, Thomas Walker 0
Salem 62, Northside 14
Sherando 38, Fauquier 0
Smithfield 37, Jamestown 7
St. Michael Catholic 28, Paul VI Catholic High School 0
Staunton 49, James River 6
Staunton River 36, Tunstall 0
Strasburg 45, Moorefield, W.Va. 10
Stuarts Draft 34, Luray 7
Sussex Central 54, Colonial Beach 8
TJHS 64, Greensville County 0
Tabb 43, York 0
Tazewell 44, Fort Chiswell 34
Thomas Dale 27, Glen Allen 7
Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 12
Union 27, Graham 14
Warhill 57, Poquoson 7
Warwick 35, Menchville 0
West Point 29, John Marshall 6
Western Branch 35, Hickory 0
William Byrd 31, Bassett 0
Wilson Memorial 22, Western Albemarle 7
Woodstock Central 37, Amelia County 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appomattox vs. Lord Botetourt, ccd.
