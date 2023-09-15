PREP FOOTBALL= Alleghany 49, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 10 Atlee 49, Spotsylvania 24 Auburn 31, Eastern Montgomery 16 Bath County 48,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 49, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 10

Atlee 49, Spotsylvania 24

Auburn 31, Eastern Montgomery 16

Bath County 48, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 0

Bishop Ireton 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 18

Blacksburg 38, Rockbridge County 20

Blue Ridge School 49, Fishburne Military 12

Buckingham County 43, Fluvanna 20

Chilhowie 25, Eastside 22

Christiansburg 42, Cave Spring 33

Clarke County 40, Warren County 7

Colonial Heights 34, Southampton 3

Dan River 56, Martinsville 27

Deep Creek 21, Grassfield 7

Deep Run 7, Meadowbrook 6

East Rockingham 28, Buffalo Gap 14

Eastern View 34, Brooke Point 33

Essex 51, Franklin 6

Forest Park 29, Gwynn Park, Md. 0

Gate City 20, Marion 7

George Wythe 28, Carroll County 21

Glenvar 49, Hidden Valley 13

Gloucester 33, Denbigh 13

Granby 46, Norview 0

Grayson County 24, Floyd County 20

Grundy 27, Patrick Henry 25

Highland Springs 65, Norcom 0

Honaker 42, Holston 27

Hopewell 42, Churchland 0

Jefferson Forest 11, Heritage (Lynchburg) 7

Kettle Run 56, James Wood 20

Lancaster 6, Middlesex 0

Lebanon 49, Castlewood 6

Lee High 56, Pineville, Ky. 28

Letcher County Central, Ky. 48, Central – Wise 6

Liberty Christian 62, Amherst County 10

Liberty-Bealeton 57, Culpeper 7

Lloyd Bird 41, Clover Hill 0

Madison County 53, William Monroe 22

Magna Vista 41, Franklin County 21

Manchester 28, Midlothian 19

Maury 46, Dinwiddie 29

Millbrook 55, Skyline 21

Mills Godwin 24, Hanover 21

Monacan 21, Cosby 18

Narrows 29, Giles 28

Nelson County 49, Cumberland 6

North Cross 28, Atlantic Shores Christian 7

Northampton 41, Windsor 22

Northwood 43, Twin Valley 6

Parry McCluer 45, Mountain View 16

Patrick County 17, Chatham 14

Patrick Henry 27, William Fleming 19

Princeton, W.Va. 49, Pulaski County 40

Radford 56, Galax 19

Ridgeview 16, Virginia High 0

Rustburg 38, Brookville 20

Rye Cove 44, Thomas Walker 0

Salem 62, Northside 14

Sherando 38, Fauquier 0

Smithfield 37, Jamestown 7

St. Michael Catholic 28, Paul VI Catholic High School 0

Staunton 49, James River 6

Staunton River 36, Tunstall 0

Strasburg 45, Moorefield, W.Va. 10

Stuarts Draft 34, Luray 7

Sussex Central 54, Colonial Beach 8

TJHS 64, Greensville County 0

Tabb 43, York 0

Tazewell 44, Fort Chiswell 34

Thomas Dale 27, Glen Allen 7

Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 12

Union 27, Graham 14

Warhill 57, Poquoson 7

Warwick 35, Menchville 0

West Point 29, John Marshall 6

Western Branch 35, Hickory 0

William Byrd 31, Bassett 0

Wilson Memorial 22, Western Albemarle 7

Woodstock Central 37, Amelia County 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appomattox vs. Lord Botetourt, ccd.

