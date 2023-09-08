PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 17, Gate City 14 Alleghany 55, Rockbridge County 8 Altavista 42, Cumberland 14 Armstrong 54, John Marshall…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 17, Gate City 14

Alleghany 55, Rockbridge County 8

Altavista 42, Cumberland 14

Armstrong 54, John Marshall 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norfolk Christian School 13

Bassett 35, Dan River 12

Battlefield 39, Gar-Field 14

Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 13

Blacksburg 40, Floyd County 14

Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6

Bruton 35, West Point 6

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 30, North Cross 27

Chatham 34, Martinsville 16

Christiansburg 14, William Byrd 10

Clarke County 40, Buffalo Gap 7

Colonial Forge 35, Potomac 14

Colonial Heights 40, Nottoway 0

Douglas Freeman 33, Mechanicsville High School 13

E.C. Glass 27, GW-Danville 14

Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 16

Eastside 14, River View, W.Va. 6

Fairfax 40, Centreville 14

Fauquier 55, Culpeper 35

First Colonial 36, Princess Anne 26

Frank Cox 14, Bayside 9

Gainesville 34, Woodbridge 20

Galax 21, Carroll County 13

George Marshall 34, Justice High School 0

Glen Allen 14, Patrick Henry 6

Glenvar 7, Cave Spring 3

Grafton 21, Poquoson 16

Graham 37, George Wythe 0

Green Run 56, Kellam 0

Gretna 49, Tunstall 0

Hampton 54, Gloucester 13

Hanover 38, King William 0

Hayfield 50, Annandale 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 20, Appomattox 6

Heritage 21, Denbigh 0

Herndon 63, Osbourn Park 0

Holston 13, John Battle 12, OT

Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32

Hopewell 42, Lake Taylor 25

Indian River 33, Hickory 0

James Madison 26, James Robinson 10

James River 41, Parry McCluer 15

Jefferson Forest 42, Halifax County 0

Kempsville 28, Ocean Lakes 20

Lafayette 46, New Kent 7

Lake Braddock 9, Westfield 7

Lawrence Academy, N.C. 45, Greenbrier Christian 2

Liberty Christian 49, Franklin County 6

Liberty-Bealeton 46, James Monroe 6

Lord Botetourt 48, Pulaski County 20

Manchester 54, Powhatan 28

Maret, D.C. 51, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 17

Marion 40, Lebanon 20

Massaponax 33, Louisa 14

Maury 23, Highland Springs 14

Midlothian 16, Cosby 0

Mountain View 22, TJ-Alexandria 8

Nansemond River 53, Deep Creek 14

Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15

Norcom 40, Norview 13

Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic 6

Northside 34, Hidden Valley 27

Northumberland 35, Charles City County High School 0

Oscar Smith 48, Great Bridge 6

Patrick Henry 49, Albemarle 6

Patrick Henry 60, J.I. Burton 7

Phelps, Ky. 20, Bland County 6

Phoebus 34, Woodside 0

Prince George 41, Deep Run 14

Radford 43, Virginia High 3

Rappahannock 41, Westmoreland County 22

Ridgeview 44, Central – Wise 7

Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 13

Roanoke Catholic 52, Fishburne Military 24

Rustburg 51, Stuarts Draft 13

Salem 33, William Fleming 14

Science Hill, Tenn. 27, Union 6

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 35, Randolph-Henry 21

Snow Hill, Md. 26, Nandua 23

South County 14, West Springfield 9

South Lakes 65, Falls Church 0

Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13

Spotsylvania 34, Caroline 28

St. Christopher’s 27, Flint Hill 13

Stafford 38, Colgan 19

Staunton River 57, Liberty-Bedford 0

Sussex Central 52, K&Q Central 16

Tallwood 28, Landstown 26

Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27

Warhill 48, York 0

Washington-Liberty 49, John R. Lewis 7

Windsor 34, Middlesex 23

Woodstock Central 14, Staunton 6

Yorktown 34, Wakefield 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alexandria City vs. Forest Park, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Briar Woods vs. Broad Run, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Freedom vs. Dematha, Md., ccd.

Freedom vs. Patriot, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Goochland vs. Orange County, ppd. to Sep 11th.

King’s Fork High School vs. Western Branch, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Langley vs. Edison, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Lightridge vs. Sherando, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Loudoun County vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Millbrook vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Potomac Falls vs. Heritage, ppd.

Rock Ridge vs. Strasburg, ppd.

Rural Retreat vs. Grayson County, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Tazewell vs. Richlands, ppd. to Sep 11th.

W.T. Woodson vs. Oakton, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Woodgrove vs. Stone Bridge, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.