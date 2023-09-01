PREP FOOTBALL= Alleghany 34, Fort Defiance 6 Amherst County 26, GW-Danville 20 Arcadia 49, Charles City County High School 6…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 34, Fort Defiance 6

Amherst County 26, GW-Danville 20

Arcadia 49, Charles City County High School 6

Atlantic Shores Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 6

Atlee 42, Deep Run 35

Bassett 34, Patrick County 10

Brentsville 41, James Wood 7

Brookville 46, Halifax County 20

Brunswick Academy 55, The Covenant School 26

Buckingham County 22, Madison County 7

C. H. Flowers, Md. 41, Norcom 0

Central of Lunenburg 41, William Campbell 34

Chatham 30, Tunstall 6

Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20

Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7

Churchland 26, Smithfield 0

Clarke County 34, King William 6

Dematha, Md. 48, St. Michael Catholic 7

Eastside 38, Hurley 32, OT

Fork Union Prep 26, St. John Paul the Great 24

Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12

Gainesville 27, Gar-Field 20

Gate City 24, Middlesboro, Ky. 18

Glen Allen 10, Massaponax 7

Glenvar 63, Liberty-Bedford 0

Graham 42, Galax 13

Gretna 27, Martinsville 9

Highland Springs 41, Manchester 35

Honaker 60, Castlewood 8

Indian River 53, Lakeland 0

Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 15

Lee High 41, Thomas Walker 7

Liberty-Bealeton 38, Fauquier 6

Lord Botetourt 83, Blacksburg 6

Louisa 30, Courtland 27

Luray 28, Buffalo Gap 22

Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6

Marion 27, Central – Wise 12

Martinsburg, W.Va. 41, Stone Bridge 7

Maury 34, Wise, Md. 14

Millbrook 44, Warren County 12

Montcalm, W.Va. 54, Twin Valley 0

Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17

Musselman, W.Va. 22, Loudoun Valley 15, OT

Narrows 31, Holston 30

Nelson County 27, Mountain View 6

Northside 30, Cave Spring 27

Parry McCluer 44, Cumberland 8

Patrick Henry 31, E.C. Glass 21

Patrick Henry 37, Lebanon 24

Phoebus 16, Oscar Smith 2

Portsmouth Christian 14, Isle of Wight Academy 11

Radford 35, Giles 0

Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7

Riverbend 44, Forest Park 15

Rock Ridge 39, Brunswick, Md. 0

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0

Rustburg 22, Appomattox 7

Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0

Salem 48, Franklin County 7

Smith Mountain Lake Christian def. Bland County, forfeit

Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle 14

St. Christopher’s 16, Lafayette 14

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31, Bishop O’Connell 14

Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 0

Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0

Twin Springs 42, Unaka, Tenn. 0

Union 41, Richlands 0

Virginia High 13, John Battle 6

Warwick 42, Bethel 0

William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 7

William Fleming 15, Albemarle 9

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0

Woodstock Central 40, East Rockingham 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Great Bridge vs. Norview, ppd. to Sep 5th.

