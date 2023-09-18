Fresh Herbs vs. Dried Herbs: Which Is Better?

Fresh herbs are one of the best ways to brighten up a dish. Sometimes there is no substitute, like fresh…

Fresh herbs are one of the best ways to brighten up a dish. Sometimes there is no substitute, like fresh basil leaves layered with sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella for a caprese salad or chopped fresh cilantro stirred into guacamole and a fresh tomato salsa. You certainly can’t make Lebanese tabbouleh without fresh parsley.

Although that doesn’t mean dried herbs are second best. Sometimes they’re even a better choice, it just depends on what you’re making.

Fresh vs. Dried Herbs: What’s the Difference?

“My basic rule is to use fresh herbs for fresh, uncooked dishes like lettuce salads with fresh basil, coleslaw with fresh cilantro or fruit salads with mint and to use dried herbs for long cooking applications, like soups, stews or braising,” says registered dietitian and cookbook author Amy Myrdal Miller, founder of Farmer’s Daughter Consulting in Carmichael, California.

“In some instances, either fresh or dried will work like in a tomato sauce for pizza or pasta, but I tend to use both,” she says. “I’ll use dried oregano in my tomato sauce for a pizza, and then I’ll tend to top it with fresh oregano or basil leaves.”

[See: The Best Spices for Health]

When to Use Fresh Herbs

Fresh herbs are the foundation of herby sauces like pesto, chimichurri, chutney and salsa verde. These green, flavorful sauces with basil, cilantro or mint just wouldn’t be the same with dried herbs.

Fresh herbs are also a starring ingredient in the latest TikTok trend: compound butter, which has amassed over 120 million views on the platform. Popular versions of this flavored butter feature chopped fresh parsley, rosemary, thyme and other fresh herbs combined with garlic. Homemade compound butter is being used to top grilled steak, seafood and vegetables.

Liz Weiss, a Boston-based registered dietitian and cookbook author, says fresh herbs are an important part of some of the dishes she frequently makes: spring rolls with fresh basil, cilantro or mint, pureed green pea soup with fresh mint and butternut squash ravioli adorned with a fresh sage brown butter sauce.

Think of fresh basil, mint, cilantro, dill, parsley and other tender herbs as a green leafy vegetable, says Weiss.

“Fresh, leafy herbs are rich in flavor, deep in color, and packed with good nutrition,” she says. “I like to add fresh, leafy herbs to summer salads for an extra pop of flavor. While you could certainly add dried herbs like dried basil, oregano, or Italian seasoning to a homemade vinaigrette, you won’t achieve that same pop of flavor that you’d get with fresh.”

Weiss recommends watermelon salad, which she makes with watermelon, crumbled feta, black cured olives and fresh mint leaves.

Fresh herbs can also be used to top a slow-cooked item just before serving. For example, try putting chopped fresh cilantro on chili or a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley on a French beef stew, says Myrdal Miller.

[Read: Instant Pot vs. Slow Cooker: Which Is Better?]

When to Use Dried Herbs

With all this glory extolled on fresh herbs, do not ignore the value of those jars of dried herbs in your cabinet or spice rack.

Dried herbs are more likely to hold up in a pot of simmering marinara sauce or a slow-cooked stew, says Carolyn O’Neil, an Atlanta-based registered dietitian and cookbook author, who is a big fan of dried herbs. The drying concentrates the aromatic oils and specific flavor notes in herbs, so a little goes a long way to season a dish, she says.

“One of my favorites is the herbs de Provence blend which is usually a mixture of typical French dried herbs such as marjoram, rosemary, savory, thyme, fennel seeds and lavender buds,” O’Neil says. “This elegant mix of herbs is a must-have for a Mediterranean pantry and can elevate everything from grilled meats to steamed vegetables.”

Look for herbs de Provence in a ceramic jar, which is the typical packaging in France to preserve the freshness of the dried herbs.

“When using dried herbs, I add them early on during the cooking process so their flavor has a chance to develop,” says Weiss. “I find that woody herbs — thyme, rosemary and oregano — retain their flavor best when dried.”

Dried herbs are also ideal for making a dry rub for seasoning beef, pork, lamb and chicken, including a whole roasted chicken, leg of lamb, or a beef roast. Popular dry rub ingredients include dried rosemary, thyme, oregano and marjoram combined with kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder and paprika.

[READ: What Should You Not Eat Before Bed?]

How to Store Fresh Herbs

An advantage of dried herbs is that they’ll last longer than fresh herbs, which can easily go bad if care isn’t taken when storing them.

“I recommend using fresh herbs within two days of purchase when possible,” says Rosanne Rust, a registered dietitian and author of “Zero Waste Cooking for Dummies.”

Rust says not to wash herbs until you’re ready to use them. She recommends wrapping fresh herbs in a damp paper towel and placing them in their original container, or another airtight container, and storing in a high humidity drawer of the refrigerator.

When shopping for fresh herbs, Rust suggests only buying what you need, or planning on two different recipes that use the same fresh herb so nothing goes to waste.

“Pesto is great on pasta, cooked vegetables, pasta salads, on fish, chicken or pork,” she says.

“Leftover fresh mint can be chopped and added to a dessert like a simple dish of vanilla ice cream or added to your morning smoothie. Combine any leftover herbs, mince and add to a salad dressing, scrambled eggs or omelet, and cooked vegetables.”

Freezing or Drying Fresh Herbs

If you can’t use your fresh herbs in a few days, Rust recommends freezing or drying them.

To freeze herbs that you plan to use within a week, Rust says simply pop the whole stems into the freezer in an airtight freezer bag. When you’re ready to use, rinse and chop. To freeze for a longer time, remove leaves from stems. Place the leaves into a mesh strainer and rinse, then plunge them into boiling water for a few seconds. Transfer to ice water, dry on a paper towel, then freeze in small freezer bags.

Rust also recommends freezing herbs in olive oil for future recipes. Wash and dry fresh herbs then mince and place into ice cube molds. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of olive oil and freeze for up to two months. Pop out the cubes and use to sauté vegetables or add to soups, she says.

To dry fresh herbs, simply place leaves on a baking tray in a low 180 degree oven for 45 to 60 minutes, she says. Or you can place herb leaves on a paper towel and place in the microwave for 15 to 20 seconds on high. Check, then add 15 more seconds if needed. They should still be green, but dry. Store dry herbs in a small airtight jar.

How to Store Dried Herbs

Even though dried herbs have a longer-shelf life, they don’t last forever, and you need to store them properly.

“Do not store them in direct sunlight or near the heat of the kitchen oven or stove or they will quickly lose their punch,” says O’Neil.

You also need to pay attention to how long you’ve had your dried herbs in the pantry. While the herbs are preserved through the drying process, flavors diminish over time, she says.

McCormick & Company says dried herbs will last one to three years if stored in airtight containers. The spice and herb maker warns against sprinkling dried herbs directly from the bottle over a steaming pot. The steam will hasten the loss of flavor and aroma, and will cause caking of the contents. The company also says to make sure your measuring spoon is completely dry when you dip it into the bottle. Moisture will also result in flavor loss and caking.

Fresh to Dried Herbs Ratio

Dried herbs are concentrated forms of fresh, so you will need less when you’re subbing in dried varieties. As a rule of thumb, use about one-third the amount of dried vs. fresh, says Chicago-based registered dietitian and chef Raeanne Sarazen, author of “The Complete Recipe Writing Guide.” That translates to 1 teaspoon of dried herbs being equivalent to 1 tablespoon of fresh herbs.

“Be flexible when cooking. You can always make substitutions work,” she says. “Just use what you have (or can easily buy) — whether it’s fresh or dried. Experiment!”

Myrdal Miller says she tends to use more than one-third of dried herbs because they lose potency the longer they sit.

“I’ll often use half the amount of dried if I’m using it in place of fresh in a recipe, but I also taste a lot when I’m cooking to see if I’ve developed the flavor profile I’m seeking,” she says.

Using More Herbs

One of the best ways to increase your use of herbs when cooking is to grow your own fresh herbs by planting them in your backyard or in pots on a windowsill. Herbs are incredibly easy to grow and they’re a quick way to add fresh flavor to meals.

Some of the best no-fuss picks include basil, mint, chives, oregano, parsley, rosemary and thyme. If you’re not ready to commit, start by buying the whole basil plant instead of a small sprig, recommends Rust. “Trim the plant back regularly and you’ll have new growth,” she says.

Whether fresh or dried, herbs are hard-working ingredients in your kitchen that can elevate any dish.

More from U.S. News

Best Mediterranean Diet Food List

How to Keep Veggies Fresh Longer

What Are the Best Foods to Soothe an Upset Stomach?

Fresh Herbs vs. Dried Herbs: Which Is Better? originally appeared on usnews.com