FedEx: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 20, 2023, 4:22 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.08 billion.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $4.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

The package delivery company posted revenue of $21.68 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.84 billion.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $17 to $18.50 per share.

