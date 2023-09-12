Live Radio
Farmer Brothers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 12, 2023, 4:33 PM

NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Northlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 84 cents per share.

The coffee and tea company posted revenue of $85.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $79.2 million, or $4.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $340 million.

