FactSet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $65.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.93 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.49 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $535.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $534.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $468.1 million, or $12.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.65 to $16.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion.

