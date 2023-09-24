Exploring Nutritious Whole Grains: Recipes for Your Grocery List

“Whole grains at every meal” is the slogan from the Oldways Whole Grains Council. It’s a good reminder since most…

“Whole grains at every meal” is the slogan from the Oldways Whole Grains Council. It’s a good reminder since most Americans fail to eat enough whole grains, averaging less than one daily serving. Some studies show that 40% of Americans never eat whole grains at all.

Whole grains contain all three parts of the grain: the outer layer bran, the nutrient-rich germ and the starchy endosperm. Whole grains provide important nutrients, and daily consumption is linked to a wide range of health benefits. By contrast, refined grains like white flour and white rice contain fewer nutrients and do not provide the same benefits as whole grains.

Benefits and Types of Whole Grains

The World Health Organization’s updated guidelines recommend that carbohydrate intake should come primarily from whole grains, vegetables, fruits and pulses. These fiber-rich foods are linked to a 20% decrease in all-cause mortality, along with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes.

The long list of health benefits attributed to whole grains might motivate you to increase your intake. Yet most people stick to the same whole grains.

It’s still a good choice to enjoy a bowl of oatmeal in the morning, eat a sandwich with whole-wheat bread and add quinoa to grain bowls and salads, but there are so many other lesser-known whole grains worth exploring.

Quinoa appears to be the current darling. It’s the whole grain with the highest positive nutrition perceptions, according to a national consumer survey conducted by Ardent Mills, a flour-milling and ingredient company based in Denver. The survey reveals that 86% of Americans are familiar with quinoa, the protein-rich whole grain that’s technically a seed.

Other whole grains are not getting the same level of love. Here’s a list of whole grains to add to your shopping list, including some of the ancient grains that were at the bottom of the familiarity list.

List of Whole Grains

— Amaranth.

— Barley.

— Brown rice.

— Buckwheat.

— Farro.

— Fonio.

— Oats.

— Quinoa.

— Sorghum.

— Teff.

— White sonora.

Some of the lesser-known ancient grains on this list can help add variety to your meals while delivering new taste experiences and health benefits. Consider looking for new whole grains at the grocery store and trying the recipes below.

Amaranth

This gluten-free, protein-rich ancient grain was once a staple food in the Inca, Maya and Aztec civilizations and is now cultivated worldwide. Yet only 30% of Americans were familiar with amaranth, according to the Ardent Mills survey.

Considered a “pseudocereal” — not a grain but a seed like quinoa and buckwheat — amaranth can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, including like a porridge or polenta.

The tiny amaranth seeds are available in bags in the grains section of the grocery store or can be ordered online. Also look for amaranth flour for baking, amaranth cereal and amaranth snack bars.

Barley

Barley is one of the world’s earliest cultivated crops. You may know barley as an ingredient in soup, but there are so many other ways this whole grain can be enjoyed. With its chewy texture and mild, nutty flavor, try barley in grain bowls, salads and entrees, including casseroles and stuffed peppers.

The two main varieties of barley are hulled and pearled. The more commonly available pearled barley is quicker to cook, although it’s not a whole grain because the fiber-rich bran has been removed. While pearled barley is still nutritious, only hulled barley is considered a whole grain. Try cooking in an instant pot to speed the cooking.

Similar to wheat and rye, barley does contain gluten. It’s also a rich source of beta glucan fiber that can help control blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Brown Rice

A classic and well-known whole grain, brown rice may be a gateway whole grain for many people, helping to open the door for other lesser-known whole grains. White rice is the refined version of the whole grain brown rice, which is richer in fiber and other nutrients. It’s easy to replace white rice with brown rice in stir-fries and other dishes.

Brown rice is a relatively inexpensive whole grain that is widely available in supermarkets, including in bulk. While it takes a bit longer to cook compared to white rice, the nutritional payback is big. It also has a nuttier flavor and chewier texture compared to white rice.

Whole grain rice also comes in shades of black, purple and red. While not technically a rice (it’s a type of grass), wild rice is also a whole grain. All rice in its natural form is gluten free.

Buckwheat

Buckwheat was known by 89% of Americans in the whole grains survey, probably due to the popularity of buckwheat pancakes and crepes. Buckwheat is also the grain used to make soba noodles. Despite its name, buckwheat is not actually a type of wheat; it’s a seed from a flowering plant in the knotweed family. Buckwheat is considered a pseudograin like amaranth and quinoa. Since buckwheat is not related to wheat, it’s gluten free.

Buckwheat is rich in fiber and contains high-quality protein and several minerals. Buckwheat kernels, called groats, are sold raw or roasted. It can be cooked similarly to oatmeal and used in the same way as rice. Also look for buckwheat flour and use for muffins, pancakes, breads and other baked goods.

Farro

Farro is an ancient grain that has been cultivated in the Mediterranean and Middle East for thousands of years. Similar in appearance to brown rice or barley, farro has a pleasantly chewy texture and nutty flavor.

Known as the “mother of all wheat,” farro technically refers to three different grains: farro piccolo (einkorn), farro medio (emmer) and farro grande (spelt). Most of the farro available in U.S. supermarkets will be the medium-size emmer.

It’s also typically pearled, which means part or all of the fiber-rich bran has been removed. This helps the grain cook faster, although it’s not technically a whole grain if the bran isn’t intact. Yet a ¼ cup (dry) of farro still provides about 5 grams of fiber.

Since farro is a wheat grain, it does contain gluten. It’s also a good source of iron and plant-based protein. As a staple food in ancient Rome, farro is especially delicious in dishes with Italian flavors including hearty salads and as a substitute for rice in risotto. Try farro in grain bowls, soups, side dishes, pilafs and casseroles.

Fonio

Fonio is a form of millet, an ancient grain known by 61% of Americans. This tiny, nutrient-dense grain has been a staple in West Africa for over 5,000 years. It’s considered a climate-smart ancient grain because it’s able to thrive in drought conditions and poor soil.

Similar to quinoa and couscous in appearance and texture, fonio is a gluten-free grain with a slightly nutty flavor. It’s light and fluffy, and cooks in 15 minutes.

A company called Yolele is helping to make fonio more mainstream in the U.S., while creating economic opportunities for small family farms in West Africa. Yolele offers bags of fonio, flavored fonio pilaf and fonio crackers.

Oats

Whether steel-cut, rolled, old-fashioned or instant, all oats are whole grains. Enjoying a warm bowl of oatmeal, a quick packet of instant oatmeal or your favorite version of overnight oats is a simple way to check off a serving of whole grains in the morning.

Pure oats are naturally gluten-free but many brands of oats are processed in facilities that also produce gluten-containing wheat, rye and barley. Cross-contamination can also occur if oats are grown too close to wheat crops. If you need to avoid gluten, look for brands with gluten-free on the label.

Oats are rich in beta glucan fiber that can help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Don’t just consider oats an option for breakfast. Add oats to baked goods, energy balls and veggie burgers.

Quinoa

Quinoais a gluten-free whole grain that has become increasingly popular in recent years and was known by 86% of Americans in the survey. Technically a seed, quinoa has been cultivated for 5,000 years and is native to the Andean region of South America, especially Peru, Bolivia and Chile.

Unlike other plant proteins, quinoa is a complete protein that contains all nine essential amino acids. One cup of cooked quinoa contains 8 grams of protein.

Look for black, red, yellow and white quinoa in the grains aisle in your supermarket. Quinoa is also being added to pasta, wraps, soups, risotto mixes and baked goods. Use quinoa as a base for grain bowls or mix with your favorite spices and herbs for a side dish.

Sorghum

A little more than a half (54%) of Americans are aware of the ancient grain sorghum. Maybe you are more familiar with sorghum syrup, a dark brown syrup that resembles molasses but with a slightly sour taste.

Like farro and barley, sorghum has a chewy texture and nutty flavor. This ancient gluten-free grain is actually higher in protein than quinoa. It can be cooked similar to quinoa and used in grain salads or popped into a type of popcorn. You can also find sorghum flour for gluten-free baking.

Teff

Only 13% of Americans are familiar with this ancient grain, which had the lowest awareness of all the ancient grains in the survey. An Ethiopian staple, teff is probably best known as the main ingredient in the spongy, sourdough bread injera. This crepe-like flatbread serves as both a plate and serving utensil.

You’ll find bags of whole grain teff, along with gluten-free teff flour, baking mixes and tortillas.

Unlike quinoa, farro, bulgur or other heartier grains, teff is so tiny (about the size of poppy seeds) that it’s not the best fit for salads and grain bowls. It can be cooked like porridge or added to stews. Teff flour is naturally gluten-free and is also great for gluten-free baking.

White sonora

This heirloom wheat was familiar to only 15% of Americans, yet this soft, white grain is considered to be the oldest wheat in the Americas. Historians believe that white sonora was brought by Spanish missionaries in the 1600s to be used as flour for communion wafers.

Adapted to be grown in the harsh climates of the Sonoran Desert in California and Arizona, white sonora is part of “borderlands cuisine,” referring to the shared food culture of America and Mexico. The flour is used to make masa (dough) for tortillas, and the whole wheatberries or unprocessed kernels are used in traditional dishes, such as pinole and posole.

The whole grain white flour is loved by artisanal bakers for its rich, sweet, earthy and nutty flavor. Beyond the flour and baking mixes, look for wheatberries of white sonora that you can use for grain bowls or salads.

Whole Grain vs. Whole Wheat

Sometimes the language related to whole grains can be confusing. A “whole grain” simply means that all three parts of grain kernel has been left intact: the bran or outer layer, the nutrient-rich germ and the starchy endosperm. This can refer to any grain, including wheat.

The term “whole wheat” is used for products that use the entire wheat kernel, such as whole wheat bread, flour or pasta. Since wheat is a type of grain, it also falls under the definition of whole grain. But don’t confuse that with “wheat” bread or “multigrain” bread.

The bottom line is that it’s not whole wheat unless you see the word “whole.”

Are Whole Grains Gluten-Free?

Some whole grains are gluten-free and others are not. Wheat in all its forms contain gluten, including bulgur, wheat berries, spelt, farro, kamut, emmer, einkorn, couscous and white sonora (although gluten content varies among these grains). Other gluten-containing grains include rye, barley and triticale — a cross between wheat and rye.

These whole grains are naturally gluten-free:

— Amaranth.

— Buckwheat.

— Fonio.

— Millet.

— Sorghum.

— Teff.

— Quinoa.

Oats are naturally gluten-free yet they often come in contact with wheat and other gluten-containing grains during production. Oats labeled gluten-free have not been cross-contaminated.

Whole Grain and Gluten-Free Recipes

To get you started, try sorghum in this salad recipe that was provided by the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, courtesy of Sharon Palmer, The Plant-Powered Dietitian.

Spicy sorghum avocado salad

Ingredients:

— 3 cups cooked sorghum (according to package directions), cooled.

— 1 ripe avocado, diced.

— 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved.

— 1 cup corn.

— 3 diced green onions.

— ½ cup chopped cilantro.

— 1 lemon, juiced.

— 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil.

— 2 cloves garlic, minced.

— ¼ jalapeno, finely diced.

— ¼ teaspoon smoked red paprika.

Instructions:

1. Mix together cooked sorghum, avocado, tomatoes, corn, onions and cilantro in a medium bowl.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon, olive oil, garlic, jalapeno, paprika and salt (optional).

3. Pour dressing over sorghum mixture and toss gently to distribute.

4. Serve at room temperature or chill until serving time.

For another whole grain recipe idea, get to know fonio with this porridge recipe from Oldways Whole Grains Council, courtesy of Kelly LeBlanc, a registered dietitian and vice president of nutrition programming at Oldways.

Fonio porridge with peanut butter and caramelized bananas

Ingredients:

— ½ tablespoon coconut or canola oil.

— 1 banana, sliced into rounds.

— ½ cup fonio.

— 1 cup milk, divided (or nut milk).

— 1 tablespoon peanut butter.

— 2 teaspoons honey.

— ½ teaspoon cinnamon.

Instructions:

1. Heat a small skillet over medium-low heat. Melt coconut oil in the skillet, then fry banana slices for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Turn o? the heat and let banana slices stay warm on the skillet.

2. In a small pot, bring fonio and ½ cup milk to a near boil, then reduce heat all the way to low and let sit until liquid is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Stir in the peanut butter, honey, cinnamon, and additional ½ cup milk, until porridge reaches desired texture.

3. Divide into 2 bowls and top with caramelized banana slices.

