Ellomay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 28, 2023, 4:23 PM

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Thursday reported profit of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period.

