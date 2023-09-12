Edgio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 12, 2023, 4:20 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The network services company posted revenue of $95.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.5 million.

Edgio expects full-year revenue in the range of $392 million to $398 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGIO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

