Drive Shack: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Drive Shack Inc. (DSHK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $98.1 million in the period.

