DocuSign: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $687.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $676.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $687 million to $691 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.73 billion to $2.74 billion.

