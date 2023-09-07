Dave & Buster’s, Verint fall; Designer Brands, Calavo Growers rise, Thursday, 9/7/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday: WestRock Co. (WRK), up…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

WestRock Co. (WRK), up $1.63 to $33.51.

The paper and packaging company is reportedly in deal talks with Smurfit Kappa.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), down 97 cents to $6.09.

The electric vehicle charging network gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the year.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), down $4.88 to $25.99.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications cut its sales forecast for the year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), down $2.10 to $35.30.

The owner of restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster’s reported weak second-quarter financial results.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH), down $1.15 to $3.35.

The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), up $2.25 to $12.64.

The footwear and accessories retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW), up $2.70 to $33.96.

The avocado grower reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.

UiPath Inc. (PATH), up $1.49 to $17.71.

The enterprise automation software developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.