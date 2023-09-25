Cruise Drink Packages: Your Options by Cruise Line

Cruise drink packages can provide incredible value for people who plan to regularly imbibe on their voyage and want the…

Cruise drink packages can provide incredible value for people who plan to regularly imbibe on their voyage and want the convenience of an unlimited open bar package — whereas they may not be a good deal for light drinkers. Other options include alcohol-free drink packages, which let cruisers indulge in soft drinks, hot chocolate, specialty coffees and a range of other nonalcoholic beverages.

Whether or not to get the drink package is a question all cruisers face, and there’s no perfect answer for everyone. Read on to learn about the drink packages offered by the major cruise lines and what each beverage package includes.

Expert tip: The price of each beverage package will vary from sailing to sailing and may change at any time. Also note that cruise drink packages are almost always nontransferable and nonrefundable, and that everyone in your cabin needs to buy a package. If kids are cruising with adults who purchase an alcoholic drink package, a nonalcoholic package must be purchased for them.

Carnival Cruise Line

Cheers! Beverage Program

What it includes: All spirits (including cocktails) are included. Beer and wine by the glass are also included in this package if they cost $20 or less on the menu. Individuals also get unlimited nonalcoholic frozen cocktails, energy drinks, specialty coffees, bottled water, hot tea and other nonalcoholic drinks. This package comes with 25% off the following categories: spirits or wine by the glass that cost more than $20, the menu price for wine or Champagne by the bottle, and beverage seminars and classes.

What it doesn’t include: Beverages not included in this package are limited to: drinks in souvenir glasses, full bottles of liquor, drinks offered on the gangway, drinks delivered through room service or in the cabin’s minibar, larger shared drinks, and beverages sold in enomatic wine machines. The Cheers! Beverage Program also does not cover food items and drinks offered through special promotions that relate to merchandise, cigars or cigarettes.

Cost: Starts at $59.95 per day, per person

Additional details: This drink package can be offered on all Carnival Cruise Line sailings, including ships like the Carnival Venezia, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. Individuals must be at least 21 years old to buy this package for their cruise. It can be purchased before embarkation or once on the ship. Note that, for sailings out of New York and Texas, this package doesn’t kick in until 6 a.m. the day after departure.

Bottomless Bubbles

What it includes: All-you-can-drink soda and juice are included.

What it doesn’t include: Specialty coffee drinks, energy drinks, alcoholic beverages and all other drinks not specifically listed in the package are not included.

Cost: Starts at $9.50 per day for adults and $6.95 per day for kids

Additional details: This package doesn’t include drinks delivered through room service or available in the cabin minibar. It’s available to be purchased before or during the cruise; if purchased after a sailing departs, Bottomless Bubbles is nonrefundable.

Celebrity Cruises

Classic Drink Package

What it includes: This package includes liquors, cocktails, frozen drinks, wines by the glass and beers up to $10. Wines by the bottle qualify for a 15% discount.

What it doesn’t include: This package doesn’t include energy drinks, soda, specialty coffees or any other beverages not specifically listed in the package.

Cost: Starts at $89 per day, per person

Additional details: This package can be used at the ship’s bars, in the main dining room, and in casual dining and specialty restaurants. Drinks in the in-room minibar or delivered via room service do not qualify. You can only order one drink at a time with any of the Celebrity Cruises drink packages.

Premium Drink Package

What it includes: This package includes everything in the Classic Drink Package, in addition to: specialty coffees and teas, craft and artisan beers, Coca-Cola products, bottled water, and wine by the glass up to $17 per serving. It also comes with a 20% discount on wine by the bottle.

What it doesn’t include: Drinks that cost more than $17 per glass are not included.

Cost: Starts at $109 per day, per person

Additional details: This package can be used at bars, in the main dining room, and in casual dining and specialty restaurants. Drinks from the minibar or room service are not covered by the package.

Zero-Proof Drink Package

What it includes: This drink package comes with a range of nonalcoholic drinks, including premium bottled water such as San Pellegrino and Panna, organic teas, specialty coffees, Red Bull energy drinks, frozen smoothies, Coca-Cola products, mocktails, Vitamin Water drinks, bottled iced tea and more.

What it doesn’t include: Alcoholic beverages are not included in this package.

Cost: Starts at $30 per day, per person

Additional details: This package can be used at bars, in the main dining room, and in casual dining and specialty restaurants. Minibar and room service drinks do not qualify.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is unique because it does not offer traditional drink packages you can purchase pre-cruise or on the day of embarkation. Not only that, but all Disney cruises include the following beverages at no additional charge:

— Soft drinks, coffee and tea during meals

— Nonalcoholic beverages offered at drink stations throughout the ship

— Soft drinks served at the Vibe lounge for teens

Disney also lets cruisers prepay for specialty packages of wine, Champagne, beer or seltzers, although available packages can vary by departure port. As an example, cruise passengers departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, can pre-purchase a seven-bottle premium wine package for $330, a six-pack of beer for $36.25, or a six-pack of Truly seltzers for $32.50, among many other options.

MSC Cruises

Easy Package

What it includes: This package includes select cocktails, nonalcoholic cocktails and mixed drinks, one brand of each type of spirit, house wines, draft or bottled Heineken, fountain soda, canned soda, fruit juices by the glass or bottle, bottled water, hot tea, specialty coffees, hot chocolate and beverage gratuities.

What it doesn’t include: This package doesn’t include brand-name spirits or beers other than Heineken, or any other drinks not specifically listed in the package.

Cost: $322 per sailing, per adult for seven-night itineraries

Additional details: This package can be used at bars, lounges, buffets, in the main restaurants and on MSC Cruises‘ private island. It does not apply in the in-room minibar or specialty restaurants.

Easy Plus Package

What it includes: The Easy Plus Package gives cruisers access to a broader range of drink options that cost up to $10 (or 9 euros), so more alcoholic brands are included overall. Drinks that qualify include frozen drinks and cocktails, protein shakes, spirits, draught and bottled beers, nonalcoholic cocktails, bottled water, various hot drinks, wines by the glass and gratuities. A 10% discount on bottled wine purchases on board also applies.

What it doesn’t include: This package doesn’t include brand-name spirits, and beer options vary. Drinks that cost more than $10 (or 9 euros) are not included.

Cost: $427 per sailing, per adult for seven-night itineraries

Additional details: This package can be used at bars, lounges, buffets, in the main and specialty restaurants, and on the cruise line’s private island. Drinks in the signature venues are not covered.

Premium Extra Package

What it includes: This drink package covers a wider range of brand-name alcoholic beverages that cost up to $16 (or 14 euros). Beverages that qualify can include pretty much any drink you can purchase on the ship with very few exceptions. Covered drinks include: premium cocktails, all nonalcoholic cocktails and drinks, protein drinks, premium spirits, fine wine by the glass, Champagne by the glass, draft and bottled beer, bottled water, specialty hot drinks, and gratuities. A 25% discount on bottled wine purchases on board also applies.

What it doesn’t include: Drinks all over the ship that cost more than $16 (or 14 euros) are not included.

Cost: $595 per sailing, per adult for seven-night itineraries

Additional details: This package can be used everywhere except in MSC’s signature venues.

Alcohol-Free Package

What it includes: This drink package includes most nonalcoholic beverages on the ship, including mocktails, fresh fruit drinks, protein drinks, energy drinks, sodas, flavored water, hot drinks, soft serve ice cream and gratuities.

What it doesn’t include: Alcoholic drinks offered on the ship are not included.

Cost: $196 per sailing, per adult or $133 per kid for seven-night itineraries

Additional details: The nonalcoholic package can be used at bars, lounges, buffets, in the main restaurants and on MSC Cruises’ private island. It does not apply in the in-room minibar or in specialty restaurants.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Unlimited Open Bar Package

What it includes: This package includes drinks all over the ship that cost $15 or less, such as cocktails, spirits, beers and wine by the glass. Unlimited soft drinks and juices are also included, and cruisers get 20% off bottles of wine and Champagne purchased on board.

What it doesn’t include: This package doesn’t include alcoholic beverages that cost more than $15 per glass.

Cost: Starts at $109 per day, per person; cruisers can get this package automatically added to their sailing with the “Free at Sea” promotion.

Additional details: A 20% service charge is added to each drink, and this package can be used all over the ship and on Norwegian Cruise Line‘s private island.

Premium Plus Beverage Package

What it includes: This package is an upgrade from the Unlimited Open Bar Package you can buy or get included with the “Free at Sea” promotion. It comes with a broader selection of drinks that can cost more than $15, including spirits, cocktails, beer and wine by the glass. Guests can also enjoy the cruise line’s brand of rose Champagne by the glass plus select premium bottles of wine at dinner. Also included are unlimited soft drinks, juices, bottled water, energy drinks, specialty drinks and Starbucks drinks. Premium Plus also comes with a 40% discount off bottles of wine and Champagne not included in the package.

What it doesn’t include: This package includes all drinks by the glass offered on Norwegian vessels.

Cost: Starts at $138 per day, per person; cruisers can upgrade from the Unlimited Open Bar Package for $29 per day.

Additional details: A 20% service charge is added to each drink. Use this package all over the ship and Great Stirrup Cay.

Hawaii Beverage Package

What it includes: This package is for Hawaii sailings only, which applies to the Pride of America. Drinks up to $15 per glass are included, such as cocktails, spirits, wine by the glass, beer, bottled water and soft drinks. Starbucks drinks also count toward the package during meals.

What it doesn’t include: This package doesn’t include drinks that cost more than $15 per serving.

Cost: $109 per day, per person

Additional details: A 20% service charge is added to each drink, and this package can be used all over the ship.

Unlimited Soda Package

What it includes: True to its name, NCL’s unlimited soda package comes with bottomless soft drinks like Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta and more.

What it doesn’t include: This package only includes unlimited soft drinks, so no other drinks qualify.

Cost: $9.95 per day, per person

Additional details: A 20% service charge is added to each drink. This package cannot be purchased on cruises that are two days or less.

Unlimited Starbucks

What it includes: This package includes any drinks you can dream up at Starbucks, including Frappuccino beverages, lattes, classic coffees, teas and more.

What it doesn’t include: No other drinks are included in this package.

Cost: $12.95 per day, per person

Additional details: A 20% service charge is added to each drink. You must be at least 18 at the time of the sailing to purchase.

Princess Cruises

Plus Beverage Package

What it includes: This package includes beverages up to $15. Included in the package are cocktails, wine by the glass, specialty coffees, beer, fountain sodas, bottled water, smoothies, juice bar drinks, mocktails and specialty cocktails curated by Rob Floyd. In total, 50 spirits, 25 wines by the glass and 25 different beers qualify. Cruisers also get 25% off bottles of wine, large bottles of water and cans of soda.

What it doesn’t include: This package doesn’t include large bottles of water or cans of soda; you get a discount instead. Drinks over $15 also do not qualify.

Cost: $64.99 per day, per adult

Additional details: This Princess Cruises package is offered for purchase before the cruise and on embarkation day, but it is not available for pre-purchase within three days of sailing. It can be used all over the ship, although minibar items and drinks in souvenir glasses do not qualify.

Premier Beverage Package

What it includes: This package includes beverages up to $20, as well as everything that the Plus Beverage Package covers. Premium wines by the glass like Duckhorn, Stag’s Leap, Grgich Hills and Cattier Champagne are included in this package, as are Woodford Reserve bourbon and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select whiskey. In total, 75 spirits, 40-plus wines by the glass and 20-plus high-end cocktails qualify. Cruisers also get 25% off bottles of wine and rare specialty wine, large bottles of water and cans of soda.

What it doesn’t include: Some wines do not qualify, nor do large bottles of water or cans of soda, although discounts apply.

Cost: $84.99 per day, per adult

Additional details: This package is offered before the cruise and on embarkation day, but not for pre-purchase within three days of sailing. Minibar items and drinks in souvenir glasses do not qualify.

Zero Alcohol Package

What it includes: The Zero Alcohol Package comes with premium and specialty coffees, teas, fountain sodas, fresh juices, smoothies, hot chocolate, mocktails, bottled water and Red Bull energy drinks.

What it doesn’t include: This package does not include alcoholic beverages or any other drinks not specifically listed.

Cost: $29.99 per day, per adult

Additional details: This package is offered up until three days before the cruise as well as on embarkation day. You cannot use it at the in-room minibar or for souvenir glasses.

Classic Soda Package

What it includes: Enjoy sodas, fruit juices, mocktails and smoothies throughout the sailing.

What it doesn’t include: This package does not include alcoholic beverages or any other drinks not specifically listed.

Cost: $14.99 per day, per adult

Additional details: This package is available for purchase until three days before the cruise or on embarkation day. Minibar items and souvenir glasses are excluded.

Royal Caribbean International

Classic Soda Package

What it includes: Royal Caribbean’s Classic Soda Package includes Coca-Cola Freestyle beverages, Coca-Cola drinks served in a souvenir cup and all fountain soda on an unlimited basis.

What it doesn’t include: No other drinks are included in this package, including alcoholic drinks.

Cost: Varies

Additional details: An 18% gratuity is added to drink packages on most Royal Caribbean sailings. Drink packages work at cruise ship bars, lounges, the main dining room, the Windjammer Cafe and the line’s private destinations. Drinks delivered through room service or available in the minibar are not covered.

Refreshment Package

What it includes: The Refreshment Package includes everything in the Classic Soda Package plus premium coffees and teas, juices, bottled water, mocktails and milkshakes at Johnny Rockets.

What it doesn’t include: Alcoholic drinks are not included in this package.

Cost: Varies

Additional details: An 18% gratuity is added to Royal Caribbean drink packages on most sailings. Drink packages apply across cruise ship bars, lounges, the main dining room, the Windjammer Cafe and the line’s private destinations. Room service and minibar beverages do not qualify.

Deluxe Beverage Package

What it includes: This package includes everything you get in the Classic Soda and Refreshment Packages, plus alcoholic beverages. The Deluxe Beverage Package is inclusive of cocktails, spirits, liqueurs and beer.

What it doesn’t include: This package excludes drinks in Starbucks venues on Royal Caribbean sailings.

Cost: Varies

Additional details: An 18% gratuity is added to drink package drinks on most sailings. Drink packages work at cruise ship bars, lounges, the main dining room, the Windjammer Cafe and the line’s private destinations. You cannot use this package for room service or minibar drinks.

Viking

Viking’s river and ocean cruises offer complimentary beverages on board — even alcoholic beverages during meals. Specifically, guests can enjoy house wines, beers and soft drinks on the ship during lunches and dinners. Specialty coffees and hot teas are also available around the clock.

Guests who want more access to drinks can purchase the one available upgraded drink package through Viking. Also note that Viking lets guests bring your own alcohol on board the ship ahead of time, which you can consume without any added fees.

Silver Spirits

What it includes: For both ocean and river sailings, this package includes an open bar with local wines by the glass, cocktails, beers, specialty coffee drinks, juices and more throughout the day and outside of mealtimes.

What it doesn’t include: This package includes almost all potential beverages offered on Viking sailings. For ocean sailings, the package excludes Champagne and drinks that cost more than $18.

Cost: $25 per night, per person

Additional details: Drink packages are not available on river cruises that travel through Egypt.

