Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $37.5 million.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $836.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $842.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.1 million, or $4.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cracker Barrel said it expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million.

Cracker Barrel shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year.

